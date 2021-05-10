Terminal 2 of Barcelona’s El Prat airport, in December 2020. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI / EL PAÍS

The Supreme Court has considered in a ruling that the airport stores are concessions and not rentals, among other reasons, because these stores pay a guaranteed minimum annual income, regardless of the results of the activity carried out.

In a sentence dated March 8, advanced by the newspaper Expansion, the contentious chamber has dismissed the appeal presented by the airport manager against a resolution of the National High Court.

Although the sentence does not expressly refer to the conflict that Aena maintains with several commercial chains that occupy the premises of the airports for the collection of minimum rents during 2020 and 2021, the court resolution is one more argument in favor of the interests of the tenants .

The Supreme Court refers to the European directive for the concession of services, which indicates that “in the airport sector, these activities also include services that are offered to passengers to contribute to the proper functioning of the facilities and that are considered normal in an efficient airport and modern, such as shops, public catering services and parking lots ”.

Airport stores, adds the Supreme Court, fall fully into the category of concessions, an onerous contract concluded in writing in which the provision and management of services is entrusted to one or more economic operators.

This implies “the transfer to the concessionaire of an operational risk in the exploitation of said works or services”, since it assumes an operational risk “when it is not guaranteed that, under normal operating conditions, it will recover the investments made or cover the costs you have incurred ”.

These are not concessions on property in the airport public domain that must be transformed into lease contracts, as Aena argued, alluding to the decree-law of 2010 on actions in the fiscal, labor and liberalizing fields to encourage investment and job creation. On the contrary, indicates the Supreme Court, the shops, businesses and restaurants of the airports are subject to a contracting process carried out in 2017, through public bidding after a resolution of the Central Administrative Court.

Response from Aena

Aena has not been slow to react to the ruling and has ensured that the ruling does not modify its business model, which will continue to be based on the commercial leasing regime, “nor does it have any effect with respect to the litigation that some of the commercial operators have initiated in relation to with the effects of the covid-19 pandemic in their leasing contracts ”, as notified to the CNMV.

The airport manager will maintain the figure of the leasing of spaces, and not the concession, and is not willing to modify its offer of reduction in the guaranteed minimum rents of the leases in force.

For Aena, if the content of the sentence is confirmed “in a second resolution by the Supreme Court, which would make it have the value of jurisprudence, it will only force a technical modification of the specifications of the restaurant and catering sector. rent a car, advancing in the deregulation of some aspects of Aena’s relations with commercial operators ”.