The Supreme Court of Justice rejected the proposal that Google made and ruled in favor of Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the case in which she was initiated since she appeared in the search engine as a “thief of the Argentine Nation.”

In her presentation, Cristina Kirchner had requested an urgent computing expertise as an advance test, while Google sought to prevent access to its database.

However, the Court rejected the presentation of the company and obliges it, with a resolution issued this Friday, to keep the data on the former president until an expert opinion is carried out.

News in development.

JPE