The Supreme Court has reopened this Thursday an investigation of alleged diversion of funds in the process that the Provincial Court of Barcelona had closed, after detecting alleged irregularities by the investigating judge and the prosecutor who handled the case. The Criminal Chamber has agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office and has ordered the resumption of the judicial investigation of nine members and directors of the Catalan Association of Municipalities (ACM), investigated for crimes of embezzlement, fraud and illegal exactions for channeling money to the secessionist process in Catalonia . According to the Supreme Court, the closure of the case was hasty.

The shelving of the ACM investigation, in July 2021, was sounded, above all, by the forcefulness with which the Barcelona Court reproached the actions of the judge and the prosecutor. The Seventh Section of the Hearing considered null and void all the proceedings, both the decrees of the Prosecutor’s Office and the resolutions issued by the judge, and ordered the case to be archived, concluding that the probative material found in the police records was obtained in violation of the fundamental rights of the suspects. The magistrates charged against the entire investigation, but especially against the Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged errors made in the complaint that gave rise to the criminal proceeding.

The Court of Instruction number 16 of Barcelona had opened previous proceedings and admitted for processing the complaint of the Prosecutor’s Office against nine people for diverting funds from the ACM since 2015 for purposes unrelated to the association, supposedly to create structures that would allow the holding of the independence referendum and carry out other activities related to the process. Among other procedures, the judge agreed to entries and searches, the seizure of electronic devices and the secrecy of the proceedings. When ordering the file of the case, the Court concluded that, for a year, “clearly identified” people had been investigated behind their backs, without communicating it or taking a statement from the suspects. Those investigated did not have the opportunity to provide data that “would have distorted some of the statements” finally included in the complaint, the judges pointed out, who also reproached the prosecutor for having accessed information protected by the fundamental right to privacy – she requested data from Treasury and other public bodies— “practically without issuing any resolution justifying the need to obtain it.”

The Prosecutor’s Office appealed to the Supreme Court to close the case, considering that this decision had been made “in advance”, “untimely” and “inadmissible”, and the Supreme Court ruling now proves it right. In a resolution for which the magistrate Juan Ramón Berdugo has been a speaker, the court endorses the order of entries and searches and specifies that this resolution detailed the facts investigated, the people affected and the possible crimes that were investigated. The sentence explains that it is true that various people who were clearly identified and to whom the commission of various crimes was attributed from the outset were being investigated uninterruptedly, for a year, “but it is also true that In order for the investigation to prosper, it had to be carried out (…) without the knowledge of the persons investigated, which is justified when, when filing the complaint, the Prosecutor requests that the investigating judge agree to the summary secrecy, a request to which it was agreed”.

The magistrates defend that “it was necessary to extend the investigation without the knowledge of those investigated, precisely to obtain sufficient incriminating elements for the admission of the complaint, without prejudice to the fact that the investigating judge himself agreed to the secrecy of the proceedings when assessing the need to continue the investigation behind the defendants’ backs in order to obtain sufficient probative material to prove the facts brought to their attention.”

The court rejects that the fundamental rights of the defendants have been violated and indicates that when they are called to testify as investigated, “they may make all the allegations they consider necessary and appropriate and contradict the documentaries and other evidence already carried out, providing all the documentation that they have and proposing testimonials, expert opinions and other evidence that is related to the facts”

The Supreme Court admits in its ruling that the control of annulment of a case can be carried out at any time during the process, but adds that the procedural law, based on constitutional doctrine, suggests that the oral trial phase, by raising preliminary issues, since then the court has “an unbeatable perspective for analyzing all the proceedings and, therefore, allows a more rigorous assessment of the effects and mechanisms of interaction between the different media that make up the evidentiary table”. The decision of the Provincial Court was, therefore, hasty, according to the court, which has been made up of judges Manuel Marchena (president), Juan Ramón Berdugo (rapporteur), Ana María Ferrer, Eduardo de Porres and Ángel Luis Hurtado.