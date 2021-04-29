Headquarters of the Supreme Court, in Madrid. Pablo Monge

When a company ceases its activity without having paid all the debts with the Administration or has committed tax offenses with the consent of its administrators, the Treasury can demand from them the payment of the tax obligations that the company has pending. This procedure, known as derivation of liability, implies that only once the payment has been made, the administrators are considered released from the treasury. But now, thanks to a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, a door has been opened to facilitate compliance: the granting of the fractionation to one of the administrators by the Tax Agency – that is, to pay pro-rated debts pending of the society – equates to debt repayment. And, in this sense, the Treasury may not penalize the other administrators declared subsidiary liable.

“Until now, the Treasury did not consider the subdivision as a payment: if it was granted to an administrator, it considered that the others had stood idly by”, explains Salvador Salcedo, lawyer at Ático Jurídico. This implies that the other administrators, who are also notified of the derivation of responsibility, the Tax Agency could demand a surcharge of constraint, that is, a penalty for tax debts not paid within the established period. “Now the Supreme Court has ruled that if one of the partners begins to pay, even little by little, it is equated with the payment. The subdivision requested and granted to one of them frees the others ”, summarizes the lawyer.

Salcedo advises paying the debt and then appealing, as long as the administrator has sufficient liquidity. It explains that filing an appeal against a referral agreement does not paralyze the collection of the debt, except in the case of tax penalties. Reaching a suspension agreement, on the other hand, implies presenting sufficient guarantees to the Treasury. For this reason, the fractioning becomes an option when the appellant cannot face the full payment of the debt at once.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is particularly relevant due to the current context of crisis. The pandemic and the mobility restrictions imposed to limit contagion have plunged GDP by 10.8% last year, and thousands of companies have been forced to close. The Spanish Association of Tax Advisors (AEDAF) estimated last March that liability derivation procedures grew by 119% in 2020 compared to the previous year, and requested that this figure be revised to avoid additional closures of companies due to pending tax obligations of payment.

Judgment

The Treasury declared three corporate administrators subsidiary liable for the debts of their company. One of them applied to the treasury, and obtained, the fractioning of the debt payment. Despite this, the Tax Agency demanded a surcharge from the other two.

One of the administrators appealed, but the Regional Economic-Administrative Court (TEAR) refused to return the undue income from the surcharge. The plaintiff went to the Madrid Court of Justice, which agreed with him and annulled the TEAR’s decision “because it was not in accordance with the law”, stating that the amounts that he had improperly paid, plus interest, be reimbursed. Then, the Tax Administration appealed to the Supreme Court, which admitted the appeal for processing.

The high court considered that the case presented “cassational interest” to determine if it is adjusted to the law to demand a subsidiary responsible for an enforcement surcharge if “he does not pay it within the terms determined by law”, despite the fact that another subsidiary responsible ―and jointly and severally liable to him – has already paid the tax debt in the voluntary payment period.

The attorney for the State defended that the Administration can demand from those responsible the enforcement surcharges, despite the fact that another subsidiary responsible has requested a postponement of the payment. The plaintiff’s lawyer, for his part, defended that if any of the debtors pays the tax debt in a voluntary period, no tax or interest surcharges can be generated either for him or for the rest of the co-debtors. For this reason, he pointed out that the surcharges paid by his client for VAT and personal income tax were undue, since another administrator had requested the postponement and fractionation within the voluntary period “and, consequently, the executive route was suspended for all debtors.”

The Supreme Court has finally considered that, given the solidarity relationship existing between the administrators declared subsidiary liable, the payment made by one of the debtors, even though the voluntary entry period for another of the co-debtors has expired, “extinguishes the obligation.” That is to say: the request for fractionation in a voluntary period is equivalent to the payment, and with it it is prevented from issuing an injunction.