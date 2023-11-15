Important

Pedro Sánchez has 179 approved supports

The acting president of the Government has 179 supports from a total of nine parties: PSOE (121 deputies) Sumar (31), ERC (7), JxCat (7), EH-Bildu (6), PNV (5), BNG (1) and Canarian Coalition (1). With this, the PSOE would obtain more than the absolute majority, located at 176 seats, in the first vote on Thursday, so it will not be necessary to go to a second vote 48 hours later, as provided for by the Constitution.