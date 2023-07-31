The Fifth Section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Supreme Court has denied the request for precautionary suspension raised by the Junta de Andalucía against the cut in the Tajo-Segura transfer agreed last January by the Council of Ministers.

Then, the Government gave the green light to a new hydrological plan for the Tagus until 2027 that sets ecological flows in that river for the first time, which will mean a reduction in the transfer of water transferred to the Segura basin, although the Executive of Pedro Sánchez assures that this will be compensated with interconnections of the desalination plants in the Levantine area with photovoltaic parks, among other measures.

The new order of the Supreme Court joins others that also dismissed appeals on the precautionary suspension of the ecological flows of the Tagus requested by the Generalitat Valenciana, the Government of the Region of Murcia and the Provincial Council of Alicante.

The Supreme Court has rejected the precautionary suspension of the establishment of minimum quarterly ecological flows in the Tagus while the merits of the appeal filed by the Junta de Andalucía against the revision of the hydrological plans of the Western Cantabrian, Guadalquivir, Ceuta river basin districts have not been resolved. , Melilla, Segura and Júcar, and from the Eastern Cantabrian, Miño-Sil, Duero, Tagus, Guadiana and Ebro.

The Junta de Andalucía alleged “irreparable damage” if the requested precautionary measure was denied, but the order indicates that the Government’s appeal led by Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla raises “substantive issues (on the scope of the legal reform, the procedure followed with the alleged defects or procedural vices)” that cannot be “anticipated, examined and resolved in the piece of precautionary measures”.

“The need to implement ecological flows in the Tagus basin, as in the rest of the basins, is imperative, as derived from national and European Union regulations,” stresses the Supreme Court.

