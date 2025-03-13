The Supreme Court has rejected the request of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Barcelona to open an investigation to the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, among others, by the alleged Russian interference In the independence process of Catalonia, in line with the archive agreed by the Audience of Barcelona.

The Supreme’s Criminal Chamber has adopted this decision in a car in which the archive of the actions filed Following a reasoned exhibition sent by the Barcelona Court in relation to the so -called Vohov case.

The Chamber, in line with the Fiscal Ministry report, explains that the archive should be agreed once, the Provincial Court of Barcelona decided in December the nullity of the court of the Court that, among other issues, agreed to raise the reasoned exhibition that caused the opening of these actions, Decision that was subsequently sent to the Supreme Court.

“The pendency of that resource against the extensive, thorough And very worked for June 21, 2024 of the Court of Instruction No. 1 of Barcelona led this Chamber to suspend the processing of what could be decided in the appeal, “says the Chamber.

Since there was no appeal against that resolution, nor could, in principle, a appeal against it before the supreme, the magistrates understand that They lack jurisdiction “to supervise or control the correction of that decision that has been adopted by the judicial body with functional competence to learn about the resources against all recurrent decisions of the instructor and that has acquired firmness. “

“It does not correspond to us, without a procedural channel legitimate open, analyze neither the background of the exhibition that has been stripped of effectiveness, nor the correction of the decision adopted with full jurisdiction by the Barcelona hearing. Only scrupulously respecting those jurisdictional decisions that, according to procedural norms, we are not called to evaluate, “abounds the supreme.

Last December, the Barcelona Court filed the new piece on the alleged Russian interference in the process that Judge Joaquín Aguirre opened to investigate Puigdemont, In a hard car in which he warned the magistrate that could incur responsibilities if I dassed its resolution.

In that car, section 21 estimated the appeal that several of the accused in the Vilov case presented against the judge’s decision to open a separate piece for Continue investigating the so -called “Russian plot” of the procésafter the audience stopped that investigation by considering that the last two extensions were not justified.

After opening the new piece to overcome the decision of the audience -which for the room was a “clear and flagrant breach” of its resolution -Aguirre sent a Reasoned Exhibition to the Supreme Court To open an investigation to Puigdemont, to the deputy of Juns in the Francesc Dalmases Parliament and the former Catalan president Artur Mas, among others.

In that car, against which there was no appeal, the audience declares “null of full right” Aguirre resolution And he agreed to communicate it, “for the purposes that proceed”, to the Supreme Court, which has understood that it was only possible to secondary what was agreed by the Barcelona hearing.