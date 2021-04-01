The Russian Supreme Court has refused to overturn the mask regime introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported by RIA News from the courtroom.

“To refuse to satisfy the claim,” concluded judge Anna Nazarova.

According to the class action lawsuit of almost 1,500 people to cancel the mask regime, wearing personal protective equipment harms the health of asthmatics, negatively affects survivors of facial surgery and violates the rights of the hearing impaired.

In addition, according to lawyer Alexander Saversky, masks create a false sense of security and establish a “medical dictatorship.”

The representative of Rospotrebnadzor objected to these theses and called the plaintiffs’ evidence subjective. Some of them went to court, but they were not allowed to go without masks.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova recalled that wearing a mask is mandatory in all public places and when there are more than 50 people on the street. At the same time, the regions, within the framework of Russian legislation, cannot abolish the federal norm on a mandatory mask regime, she noted.