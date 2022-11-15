The operation of the Mossos d’Esquadra to lift the encampment in the Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona, ​​on May 27, 2011. weavers

The Supreme Court (TS) has reduced to a fine of 9,000 euros the sentence of two years and four months in prison that the Court of Barcelona imposed on the Mossos inspector Jordi Arasa for the charges in the camping of outraged of May 27, 2011, although he disapproves of his “aggressive” conduct. In its sentence, the Supreme Court partially upholds the appeals presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of Arasa, represented by the legal services of the SPC union through the Fuster-Fabra law firm, and revokes the sentence imposed on him for two crimes of injury to two protesters.

Arasa was sentenced by the Court of Barcelona, ​​nine years after the images of the charges in the Plaza Catalunya that went around the world, because the court understood the baton blows he gave to the outraged, who had concentrated sitting on the ground to prevent the eviction of the camp. The Supreme Court has now reduced the sentence to just one crime of injury, understanding that the injuries that the inspector, who was head of the Mossos ARRO unit, caused two outraged people who were trying to request the eviction of the 15-M camp did not they were as serious as the Barcelona Court estimated.

The sentence, however, coincides with the Court in which the inspector made disproportionate use of force against the outraged, who remained sitting on the ground with their arms raised to prevent the eviction, without there being a “dangerous situation”. that justified it. “Everything points to a rashly aggressive act on the part of someone who, as head of the ARRO, a body specially designed to intervene in conflict situations, precisely because of the position they hold, must be used to enduring situations of pressure and who is incumbent on participating containment effort ”, maintains the Supreme Court.

For the room, although the concentrates tried to obstruct the departure of the cleaning trucks from the square, their behavior “was not agitated, nor did there occur acts of aggression against the agents or singular altercations, which left reasonable space to continue with the techniques of deterrence”. “Let’s not forget that the events took place in the context of a peaceful concentration that had lasted several days and in different parts of the Spanish geography,” the sentence added.

With its sentence, the Supreme Court settles a case that began in 2011 and that put the Mossos riot police in the spotlight despite the fact that the Government of Artur Mas, with Felip Puig at the head of the Department of Interior, closed ranks with his police. The intervention in the 15-M camp, a movement that experienced its peak of popularity in 2011, was initially planned together with the Urban Guard of Barcelona as an attempt to clean up Plaza de Catalunya before the imminent celebration of the final of the Champions League.

However, the outraged understood that the cleaning operation was nothing more than an excuse to get them out of the square and entrenched themselves in their encampment, entwining arms and sitting on the ground, while their number grew. Throughout the morning of 27M, the riot police charged against groups of indignant people with their hands raised -a picture that made it onto the front pages of the media around the world-, without achieving their purpose: hours later, the shops of campaign multiplied and the 15M brought together thousands of protesters in the Plaza de Catalunya.

