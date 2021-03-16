Deputies from ERC, JxCAT, CUP and PdeCAt on the steps of Congress this Tuesday before presenting the Amnesty Law that they will register this Wednesday. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

The Court of Auditors has accredited that the convicted of the you process made a “deposit” of 4,146,274 euros, the amount claimed corresponding to their accounting responsibility for the diversion of public funds to payments related to the independence project. This is stated in the report sent to the Supreme Court requested by the State Attorney to join it in the processing of the request for pardon. The document mentions, however, that a complementary file is still being investigated on the expenses incurred by Diplocat, the body in charge of promoting the you process abroad.

The report of the Court of Auditors states that the guarantee of the aforementioned amount has been carried out in two ways. The first, by making available to this court the 2.13 million euros that the defendants had deposited as bail in the Supreme Court to face their civil liabilities during the criminal trial. And the second by receiving another 2.01 million euros transferred from an account opened by Foment Caixa Solidaritat in favor of the prisoners.

The Court of Auditors affirms in its report that “to this day the accounting responsibilities established in its day by means of the positive provisional liquidation act raised are consolidated.” And it specifies that “interest continues to accrue from the principal of said act and without prejudice to what may be agreed in the procedure instructed with reference to the accounting responsibilities of the foreign action of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia, Diplocat”.

In this regard, it is added that said procedure “is being instructed at this time and is pending completion to date” and that “it will be a supplementary act”, accumulated to the previous file.

The conclusion of the Court of Auditors is that the “definitive payment and satisfaction” of the possible accounting responsibilities has not yet been made, because they have not yet been determined and because what was made is a deposit, which if there had not been would have determined the “embargo of goods and rights of the alleged perpetrators ”.

The initiative to request a report from the Court of Accounts on repairing the economic damage caused by the inmates of the you process It started from the State Attorney, whose objective was to verify that the independence leaders who made up the Government before October 1, 2017 have faced the debt incurred for having used public money for illegal purposes. The fact that this deposit has been made will allow the representation of the Treasury to highlight it in the pardon file as positive and demonstrative data that, ultimately, those convicted by the Supreme Court have shown their intention to settle accounts with the state.

The State Bar requested the report of the Court of Accounts knowing that, in all probability, it would obtain a confirmation of the appropriation of funds made.

The purpose of the petition was, in short, that the new document be added to the processing of the pardon, as an annex of special relevance. And all this in preparation of the report that the State Advocacy itself has to send to the Supreme Court on the possible granting of grace measures to the inmates of the you process.

Sources from the State Attorney’s Office consulted by EL PAÍS maintain that their position regarding the request for pardons for the inmates of the you process It will exclude political considerations and will be very different from that expressed by the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, which last December warned that grace measures should not be used as a “bargaining chip” to obtain parliamentary support.

The conclusion of the report on possible accounting responsibility for Diplocat’s activities will take at least two or three months, according to sources from the Court of Accounts itself. These sources highlight the difficulty of advancing in the investigation, precisely because many of the expenses incurred for the promotion of the you process they were made in foreign countries. The Court of Auditors has requested in this order of things a more agile collaboration of the Generalitat of Catalonia.