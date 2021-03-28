The right to information must prevail over the right to privacy of the three minors who participated in the ‘Otxarkoaga crime’, the murder of a married couple of octogenarians at their home in Bilbao during an attempted robbery in January 2018 that shocked to Basque society. This is what the Supreme Court has just established in a sentence in which it hits a hard blow to the Vizcaya Hearing that, in a previous decision, forced the newspaper ‘El Correo’ to compensate with 90,000 euros -30,000 for each- to the three young men implicated in the murder of the elderly. The high court supports the actions of the Vocento newspaper, considers the information provided by this newspaper to be of “obvious public interest” and criticizes the Bilbao judges -María Elisabeth Huerta Sánchez, Leonor Cuenca García and Magdalena García Larragán- for having promoted “a disproportionate restriction ”on“ freedom of information exercised in accordance with professional standards ”.

The resolution, which can only be appealed to the Constitutional Court for protection, underlines that “the data published” by the journalist Ainhoa ​​de las Heras serve to try “to explain the circumstances in which the minors came to commit such serious criminal acts “And that” they are relevant “both to provide information” on crime “and” in the public debate on juvenile delinquency that existed at that time in Bilbao. ” Several events involving minors had been recorded in the weeks prior to the murder of the two octogenarians: an attack in the metro caused a young man to lose an eye, an attempted robbery in the center of Bilbao led to the death of a former amateur footballer days before Christmas and Barakaldo reported a sexual assault against a young woman in a storage room.

The Civil Chamber of the Supreme also demolishes the arguments of the Vizcaya Court, which claimed that this newspaper had committed an “excess” in the treatment of the news. The Supreme holds the opposite. He stresses that the journalist who signed the chronicle fled from “a morbid approach” and limited herself to offering “data that allow contextualizing and understanding the circumstances” surrounding the double homicide. The high court ugly even the Prosecutor’s Office – promoter of this entire judicial process – that recognizes that there was a “public interest” in the journalistic monitoring of the event and, nevertheless, demanded that this newspaper pay an enormous amount of money to the three young that intervened in the death of the two octogenarians.

You have to go back to the origin of the case to understand it better. On January 18, 2018, two minors climbed up a pipe to the home where Lucía and Rafael slept in the Bilbao neighborhood of Otxarkoaga. The boys, then 14 years old, were looking for money, as a third minor, who would also be sentenced, had indicated. The assailants were surprised inside the home by the two old men. The 87-year-old man died from blows to the head with a blunt object. His wife died of a stab to the heart. The two boys, who assumed the facts in the trial, were sentenced to six years of confinement in a special center. The third, considered a “necessary cooperator” in the robbery with force and who was 16 years old, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The event generated a huge commotion in Vizcaya and throughout the country. The attention of the case was prolonged in time in the written press, radio and television. Information from this newspaper published on August 9, 2018, almost seven months after the murder, led the Bizkaia Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Ana Barrilero, to open a judicial process against this newspaper. There is no evidence that similar measures were taken against other media either before or after, although some of them gave exact details of the address or the class in which the boys studied, which ‘El Correo’ never did. The text in question, included in four-column interior pages, included part of the provisional qualification letter from the Public Ministry before the trial was held. This report claimed that some of the minors came from a “unstructured and marginal family environment”, that relatives had passed through jail and that the young people had a history of “high drug use.”

The prosecutor in charge of the case began the day after publication a procedure against the journalist who signed the article. He first interrogated her in order to find out how she had obtained that information and the editor of this newspaper availed herself of her right not to reveal her sources. At the same time, he took the case to court under the accusation of having violated the right to privacy of those accused of the “Otxarkoaga crime.” He requested 90,000 euros of compensation for the minors, a figure higher than the 69,000 that the Public Ministry had requested in the trial for the relatives of the two murdered old men – the court would later raise that amount to 240,000 euros.

The procedure, promoted by the Public Ministry – in charge of ensuring the general interest of society and not that of the families of the minors – went through a court of first instance that agreed with this newspaper. Magistrate Ignacio de la Mata rejected the claim in March 2019. In his resolution, he highlighted the “veracity” of the information, the “public relevance” and “general interest” of the news and that the data collected in it “are nothing but generic conclusions” that did not allow the minors to be identified. In addition, it underlined the journalist’s work by ensuring that she had written “without excesses”, with “protection of identity, without offensive character but with the merely informative purpose” and “without any harm to the rights of individuals being justified. minors ». A plot line very similar to the one used two years later by the Supreme Court.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which Carmen Adán presides over in Euskadi, did not stop there and appealed to the Vizcaya Court when it understood that the minors who had participated in the murder of Lucía and Rafael should be compensated with a total of 90,000 euros, despite being already serving their sentences in a specialized center. All this although, as has been proven in the process, the information published by this newspaper was “true”, did not contain any erroneous information and at no time had the names or initials of those involved been made known. The news item itself used a photograph in which one of the defendants appeared from behind and the hood of his sweatshirt hid his entire head.

The Fifth Chamber of the Provincial Court changed the criteria of the judge of first instance and accepted the position of the prosecutor. The three judges considered that the rights of minors should prevail over the right to information. And that revealing details of a report in which it was claimed that the young people came from an “unstructured and marginal family environment” supposes “a stigmatization of minors that frustrates the educational intervention.”

The process has ended in the Supreme Court after presenting an appeal. The high court deals a hard blow to the Hearing by recovering the judgment of the first magistrate and acquitting this newspaper. Because it understands that “the impact on the privacy of minors has been very slight, if not non-existent” since the article in question “did not allow the identification” of those involved in the crime. The five magistrates who signed this last sentence add that “no data is published that could be surprising for the close environment of the minors” and that, therefore, their “sphere of privacy” was not affected “negatively”.

They consider that those who knew the minors already knew their background and even their identity, but that the average reader of the newspaper could not know who it was. The Supreme Court justices emphasize that “absolutely preventing information on minors involved in serious crimes” would mean “a disproportionate restriction that would violate freedom of information exercised in accordance with professional standards.”

