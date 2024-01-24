The Supreme Court has ratified this Wednesday the four-year sentence filed by the judge of the Provincial Court of Cáceres against the wine thieves of the Atrio Hotel-restaurant in Cáceres, in one of the most high-profile robberies of recent times. The estimated value of the 45 bottles stolen on October 27, 2021 by the couple formed by the 49-year-old Romanian-Dutch citizen, Constantin Dumitru, and the 29-year-old Mexican miss, Priscila Lara Guevara, is 1.6 million euros . But the owners of the award-winning restaurant in Cáceres, chef Toño Pérez and his partner José Polo, accepted compensation of 750,000 euros, which is the value that the insurance gave to the wines. The Supreme Court ruling is the response to the appeal filed by the robbers' lawyer, Sylvia Córdoba. The police never found the wine.

Dumitru and Guevara have been in Cáceres prison for a year and a half, after being arrested on July 18, 2022 (nine months after the robbery), when they were crossing the border between Albania and Croatia in their car. His lawyer has always defended that the events should not be classified as robbery with force but as theft, since the cellar door was not forced, but opened with a master key that Dumitru had supposedly previously taken from a box that was found. at the hotel reception.

However, both the Cáceres court and now the Supreme Court understand that it was a robbery with force, and they reject all the rest of the allegations presented by the defense regarding possible irregularities in the chain of custody, unjustified telephone interventions, or possible prospective investigations by the police.

“From the appealed ruling it is clear that the accused evidence analyzed is overwhelming, that there is direct and indicative evidence and that it is solid and plural, without being deprived of its accrediting force by the appellant's allegations,” the Supreme Court rules.

The judges therefore consider the two convicted perpetrators of a crime of robbery with force in an establishment open to the public “of special seriousness”, a crime for which – in addition to four and a half and four years, respectively, in prison – It also imposes a joint compensation of 753,454 euros, the money in which the expert and the insurance company valued the wines.

According to the account of events, the two convicted men prowled and studied the restaurant in the summer of 2021 to plan the robbery. With the terrain studied, they decided that the woman would stay at the Atrio hotel on October 26, 2021, for which she registered with a forged Swiss passport and carrying an empty backpack.

That same night, Dumitru arrived for dinner and stayed with the woman, “without registering.” After the copious dinner, they took a guided tour of the venue's famous winery and went up to the room. Priscila Guevara began calling the reception insistently starting at 2:10, “asking for a salad and repeatedly asking how long it would take to be served,” to distract the receptionist. In this way Dumitru was able to access the master key and later the warehouse without being seen, except for some security cameras, which did record his movements.

