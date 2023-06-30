The Supreme Court has confirmed the absolute disqualification from holding public office of Oriol Junqueras, leader of ERC, until 2035 by not considering the penal reform made by the Government in December 2022 applicable to his case, which abolished the crime of sedition and reformed the public disorder and embezzlement. The pro-independence leader, along with Jordi Turull, Dolors Bassa, Raül Romeva and Jordi Sànchez, had filed an annulment motion against the order issued by the court on February 13, in which he maintained the 13-year total disqualification of the former vice president of the Generalitat and 12 for the rest of the appellants. Their intention was to adjust the sentence of the process (the Catalan independence riot due to the illegal referendum of October 2017) to the penal reform that repealed sedition and modified embezzlement.

The appeals considered that the fundamental rights to defense, to a process with all the guarantees, and to penal legality, among others, were violated, as well as the principles of criminal accusation and proportionality. The contested order maintained the sentences of absolute disqualification for Junqueras (13 years) and the former directors Romeva (12 years), Turull (12 years) and Bassa (12 years), since the new type of attenuated embezzlement was not considered applicable to their case, and when estimating said penalty appropriate for the crimes of disobedience in competition with embezzlement. As for the former president of the Catalan National Assembly Jordi Sànchez, he was convicted of the new crime of public disorder.

The court argues that “none of the defendants in this case was accused, as insisted, for committing spending items to satisfy collective interests or, even less, to finance an activity framed in the exercise of a fundamental right.” For the magistrates, what happened was “a diversion of public funds by those who are in charge of defining their destiny and who, by acting in the manner exposed, appropriate these funds. And since such an appropriative act implies a profit motive (…) on the contrary, this Chamber considered it proven that the flow of public money put at the service of financing the illegal referendum (promoted and encouraged by the autonomous government bodies) contained a paradigmatic example of the diversion of budgetary funds for the exercise of an illegal activity”, he stresses.

The Supreme Court responds to Junqueras (who argued that the reform of the Criminal Code “is more favorable” for him than what the Second Chamber has interpreted) that “the interpretation that, by all accounts, is unsustainable and that, furthermore, does not find support Some in the previous jurisprudence on the crime of embezzlement, is that according to which the application of article 433 of the Penal Code covers the provision for illegal purposes”. Thus, the Criminal Chamber answers Junqueras that “it is not noticed how the maintenance of the sentence of absolute disqualification imposed can violate their rights of representation and political participation.” “The limitation of these rights is inherent to such a penalty imposed according to law,” he asserts.

The presentation and resolution of these incidents of annulment, a last resort, were a necessary step for those convicted to challenge the review of the judgment of the process before the Constitutional Court (TC), something that the defenses plan to do, according to legal sources cited by Europa Press.

The law conceives the nullity incident as an exceptional way for cases in which “any violation of a fundamental right of those referred to in article 53.2 of the Constitution” occurs, that is, effective judicial protection, “provided that there is no been able to file a complaint before handing down a resolution that puts an end to the process”, so the cases in which the Supreme Court annuls the proceedings are rare.