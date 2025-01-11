The Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office has requested the indictment of the leader of Se Acabó La Fiesta (SALF), Luis ‘Alvise’ Pérezfor an alleged crime of public disorder within the framework of the protests against the amnesty in November 2023, which occurred in the vicinity of the headquarters of the PSOE of Madrid on Ferraz street.

Specifically, the public disorders would be due to the dissemination between November 5 and 7, 2023 of a series of publications on the Alvise Pérez Telegram channel, with more than 313,000 followersaccording to legal sources.

These publications “publicly incited commit public disorder“, to carry out actions that could be classified as attacks and resistance against the Security Forces and Corps in the exercise of their functions, and even to prepare and use substances that could cause great harm to people’s health.”

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains in a report that Alvise’s Telegram channel is “open to the public” and has “a high dissemination capacity based on the number of his followers and views”: “Hence it can be understood that Alvise Pérez can appear indicatively as author of the alleged crime of public disorder“he points out.

It was the Court of Instruction number 13 of Madrid that sent to the Supreme Court the complaint filed against Alvise Pérez for this alleged crime of public disorder, after the SALF leader became member of the European Parliament. Due to his status as an MEP, Alvise is qualified before the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Therefore, the Chamber agrees to issue the appropriate request to the European Parliament to obtain the waiver of immunity of Alvise Pérez to be able to present a statement to him about the reported events.