The Prosecutor's Office of the Supreme Court has agreed to open criminal investigation proceedings against the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, for the statements he made to the Argentine newspaper Clarion in which he assured, referring to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, that “there will be a given moment when the people will want to hang him by his feet.” The Public Ministry thus responds to the complaint from the PSOE – which has already been notified of the decision – which considered that Abascal's statements, in the context in which they were produced, could incur a crime of slander, insults or serious threats to the Government of the Nation, typified by article 504 of the Penal Code, and in a crime of hate and discrimination of article 504. Since Abascal is a deputy and has jurisdiction before the Supreme Court, jurisdiction corresponds to the Prosecutor's Office of the high court.

Abascal, who made these statements on December 10, during his presence in Buenos Aires on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Argentine president, Javier Milei, assured a week later that he did not want anyone to be hanged by their feet, “not even not even a corrupt and traitor,” he added, alluding to Pedro Sánchez, and assured that his words were “a metaphor.”

More information

In its decree, the Public Ministry already warns that the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court requires that, for a hate crime to exist, there must be a certain danger of generating a climate of violence or hostility that could translate into acts of violence or hostility against certain groups. vulnerable and minorities; among which, in principle, political parties would not appear.

He also points out that it must be analyzed whether Abascal's statements are covered by the inviolability he enjoys as a parliamentarian and also, like the rest of the citizens, by his right to freedom of expression. But he adds that it cannot be ignored that these statements occurred in the context of acute political polarization, in which people and groups related to Vox staged rallies in front of the PSOE headquarters in which serious insults were uttered against said party and its general secretary. and that on many occasions ended with violent confrontations with the security forces and bodies, whose members, he recalls, Abascal himself asked at a press conference to disobey illegal orders from their commanders.

For all these reasons, the Prosecutor's Office agrees to open proceedings to determine whether Abascal's statements constitute a crime. Among other actions, it asks to clarify, through international cooperation mechanisms, whether the crimes reported are also in Argentina, the country where the statements were made; collect from the diary Clarion copy of the interview with the leader of Vox; demand that the Judicial Police Office report on the identity of the organizers of the concentrations next to the federal headquarters of the PSOE on Ferraz street; and compile the information in the press about the aforementioned interview, as well as the messages on social networks published by Abascal himself about it and about the rallies in front of the socialist headquarters.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In addition, it orders to incorporate into the investigation the judicial and fiscal resolutions on the case opened in the Court of Instruction number 36 of Madrid for a comment on the social network of Vallekas as their Italian idols #VallekasAntifascista.” In this procedure, Vox exercises the accusation.

The opening of the proceedings does not presuppose that the Public Ministry will file a complaint, since it could choose to file them, not appreciating a crime or considering that Abascal enjoys immunity.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_