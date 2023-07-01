The highest justice body in the United States blocked the government’s plan to forgive 430,000 million dollars in late payments on academic loans, something that benefited 43 million people. With a 6-3 decision in favor of the conservatives, they shot down one of the campaign promises that Joe Biden had made before assuming the presidency. Now, the president will look for other methods to comply.

This Friday, June 30, the Supreme Court of the United States once again dealt a blow to the Democratic government led by Joe Biden after denying the plan promoted to forgive 430,000 million dollars in student debt, one of the campaign promises for which the president has bid the most during his administration.

With a 6-3 result, where the conservative majority prevailed again, the plan that was going to benefit 43 million citizens was discarded. The highest-ranking judicial body in the country ruled in favor of the protest raised by the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, South Carolina, Nebraska and Missouri, all of which are Republican-leaning.

The magistrates justified their decision in that the Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, abused the power that the law grants him to “extend or modify” financial assistance to students in times of war or in emergency situations, such as the Covid-19 era. 19 that opened up this possibility.

The official, as indicated by the Supreme Court, completely reformed the conditions and “extended the forgiveness to almost all borrowers in the country.”

“The secretary’s plan has ‘modified’ the cited provisions only in the same sense that the French Revolution ‘modified’ the status of the French nobility: it has abolished and supplanted them by a new regime entirely,” the president wrote sardonically. of the agency, John Roberts.

In return, the conservative judge Elena Kagan expressed her dissent and asserted that “in all respects, the court today exceeds its adequate and limited role in the Government of our nation.”

Biden’s plan, requested by 26 million US borrowers since August 2022, involved forgiving up to $10,000 in student debt for citizens who earn less than $125,000 a year and who have taken out an academic loan; also 20,000 to recipients of Pell grants for students from low-income families.

This project was widely criticized by the Republican wing, which asserted that it was an excess of its authority and a benefit that was not applicable to all debtors.

The ruling comes a day after the Supreme Court prohibited universities from using affirmative action as an important factor in student admissions processes, something that harms African-American and Latino applicants.

Biden will present new measures to insist on the project

Seeking to fulfill his campaign promise, the president of the United States will outline new methods to carry out the cancellation of student debts, which will be announced this Friday.

A presidential source told Reuters they were “strongly in disagreement with the court.” “We prepared for this scenario. The president will make it clear that he is not done fighting yet,” he confessed.

“We will also make it very clear to borrowers and their families that Republicans are responsible for denying them the relief that President Biden has been fighting to get to them,” he closed.

With EFE and Reuters