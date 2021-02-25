Banners against the sale of houses from Ivima to Encasa Cibeles, in an image from 2019. CARLOS ROSILLO

The Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from Encasa Cibeles, the company majority owned by Goldman Sachs that bought almost 3,000 social housing units from the Community of Madrid in 2013, in which it requested the expulsion of the tenant of one of those estate. The magistrates are based on the judgments that, since 2017, several courts have been ruling (and ratified by several pronouncements of the Supreme Court itself since 2019) to conclude that Encasa Cibeles “lacks the status of owner and landlord” of those homes.

The ruling refers to a lease contract signed in 2009 between the tenant and IVIMA, the public housing institute of the Community of Madrid. The property was part of the package of 2,935 public homes, belonging to 32 developments, that the community sold to Encasa Cibeles (owned by the US investment bank Goldman Sachs and by the Azora fund, which entrusted the ordinary management of the properties to one of its subsidiaries). In 2016, Encasa Cibeles informed the tenant that the contract expired one year later, to which she alleged that her rent was not governed by the general stipulations of the LAU (Law of Urban Leases), but that it was a housing of official protection of public promotion, the legislation imposed a “forced two-year extension due to the fact that the tenant maintains the conditions that gave rise to the granting of the rental contract”.

When the company took the case to court, the defendant alleged the same, together with the fact that there were doubts about the legality of the purchase of public housing in the Community of Madrid by Encasa Cibeles. The court of first instance dismissed this second argument, but it did appreciate the first, thus preventing the eviction. The appeal in the second instance ended with the same result, and caused the case to reach the Supreme Court on appeal.

This, in a plenary sentence published this Thursday and whose ruling was voted on January 20, confirms the impossibility of this eviction. But in view of recent rulings by other judges, who have repeatedly said that the sale of the 2,935 was void because the IVIMA did not justify that it did not need these properties for the purposes it was pursuing, the Civil Chamber indicates that there is “ a supervening lack of action for invalidity of the title on which said action was based ”. That is, because Encasa Cibeles is not the owner of these properties.

The sentence does not refer, as it is later, to the last judicial ruling on this matter: a court this month rejected the appeal of the regional government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso against the nullity of the sale, in a ruling that is still actionable. But it does refer to previous pronouncements, including an order and an order of the Supreme in 2019 and 2020, to conclude that “the indisputable reality is the firmness of the pronouncement of the contentious-administrative jurisdiction that declares the nullity of the entire procedure that culminated in the granting of said deed ”.