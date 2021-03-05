Facade of the Supreme Court in Madrid, in a file image. EUROPA PRESS / Europa Press

The Supreme Court has paralyzed the pending issues on mortgages linked to the IRPH, an index historically more expensive than the Euribor denounced by many borrowers. A spokesman for the high court has confirmed that it has already issued orders in some of the cases to communicate its decision to the parties. This is none other than waiting for the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to inform you about the progress of the preliminary rulings that two courts have sent you on the matter. One of them, sent to Luxembourg last December by a Barcelona court, points directly to the waterline of the arguments with which the Supreme Court said last November, in four sentences of the Plenary of the Civil Chamber, that the The application of the IRPH by the banks was not abusive, despite not being completely transparent.

In one of the orders sent, the Supreme Court indicates that “considering the content of the brief presented by the appellant, the decision on the suspension or the continuation of the processing of the appeal, in this admission phase, can only be adopted when this court has proof that the CJEU has addressed the preliminary ruling to which said letter refers ”. In other words, the high court avoids talking about a standstill and simply gives itself more time to decide. Several legal sources consulted point out that it is a de facto stoppage and agree that, in the event that the CJEU reports the admission of the issues for processing, it would in all probability be prolonged, although the Supreme Court has the power not to do so.

The four sentences of last November were intended to settle the legal controversy over the IRPH, establishing jurisprudence to expedite pending issues in all courts. The association of consumers of financial products Asufin calculated then that only in the high court there were about 200 cases of this type. But two judges, in Barcelona and Ibiza, were not convinced by the arguments of the rulings and decided to request additional clarifications from the CJEU.

A long judicial journey

The matter has already traveled several times between Madrid and Luxembourg. The IRPH is a mortgage index that eight entities used in some loans (it is a very minority) and that was always more expensive than the Euribor (the majority), especially when with the Great Recession the European indicator began to fall as a result of monetary injections of the European Central Bank. This led some bank clients to denounce that the inclusion of this index in their mortgages had been done by the banks in contravention of the European directive on consumer protection.

In a first ruling in 2017, the Supreme Court ruled out that, as it was an official index published in the BOE, it could be subject to the control of abusive clauses in accordance with community regulations. But the attempt to shelve the issue was called into question when a year ago the CJEU said that judges could prosecute and cancel a mortgage linked to IRPH if they considered it abusive. In other words, Luxembourg did not prejudge the index itself, but said that it should be valued in accordance with the consumer directive.

Months later, in the four sentences of November, all of them with a dissenting vote, the magistrates of the Civil Chamber began to make the controls of transparency and abusiveness of these clauses, in accordance with what the CJEU had said. The result is that they agreed with the banks, considering that, although the IRPH did not exceed one of the transparency criteria (that of not informing clients of the past evolution of the index), it had not been imposed abusively either. To do this, they pointed out that the entities should have acted “contrary to good faith,” which they discarded because what they were offering was an official index.

“Very positive” assessment from consumers

That difference between transparency and abusiveness is what generated controversy. The Supreme Court itself indicated in the November rulings that its criterion was to link both concepts only “in very specific cases, such as the so-called floor clauses.” Among the six preliminary rulings sent to the CJEU by Francisco González de Audicana, head of the Court of First Instance number 38 of Barcelona, ​​a question is whether it is contrary to Community regulations to conclude that a clause is not transparent and then carry out the abusiveness control (such as the Supreme Court pointed out that it could be done, concluding that they were not abusive).

Faced with these issues, consumer associations already asked the Supreme Court in December for a suspension of pending cases to avoid that, in the event that Luxembourg forces an interpretative change, those who until then find themselves with a contrary pronouncement then cannot claim in application of the res judicata precept (something that already happened with the floor clauses, when the high court said that it could not be claimed retroactively and then Europe ruled that it could). In January, Asufin even filed a complaint with the European Commission against the high court “for the repeated and systematic violation of European directives and treaties on consumer protection” in which it set out this IRPH issue. Brussels replied that the matter was in the CJEU and had to wait. This Friday, the association chaired by Patricia Suárez has valued “very positively the caution of the Supreme Court.”