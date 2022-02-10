The Supreme Court has ordered the reopening of an investigation against ETA member Natividad Jáuregui, alias Pepona, for the frustrated murder of three civil guards in 1981 that had been shelved by prescription by the National High Court. In a sentence notified this Thursday, the Criminal Chamber agrees with the Prosecutor’s Office, which had appealed the dismissal when considering that the 20-year statute of limitations had been interrupted in 1988, when the Central Court 1 reopened the case after that a detained ETA member linked Jáuregui with the attack against the three guards, which occurred on June 14, 1981.

The 63-year-old ETA member Pepona has been in provisional prison since 2020, after being handed over to the Spanish justice system by Belgium, where she had established her residence after several decades on the run. Jáuregui is accused of the death of Lieutenant Colonel Ramón Romeo, assassinated by ETA in 1981, but the Justice has also pointed out her as one of the authors of the machine-gunning of two Civil Guard vehicles in 1981 in which three agents were injured. This case for which the ETA member had already been prosecuted was dismissed in February 2020 after the Fourth Criminal Section of the National Court accepted the prescription thesis used by Jáuregui’s defense. The Prosecutor’s Office, which has already opposed that decision at the Hearing, appealed the file to the Supreme Court, which has now agreed with it.

In a ruling for which Judge Carmen Lamela was the rapporteur, the high court concluded that the statute of limitations had been interrupted in October 1998 following the police statement made by Enrique Letona Viteri upon being arrested a year earlier and in which he acknowledged being a member of the terrorist group ETA and having collaborated with Natividad Jáuregui, among others, in the frustrated attack against the civil guards. After that testimony, the Prosecutor’s Office requested that certain procedures be carried out to corroborate the police statement, requests that, according to the Supreme Court, determine the interruption of the limitation period.

“As a general rule, all those judicial decisions that order the practice of any kind of investigative diligence have interrupting capacity,” warns the court, citing extensive jurisprudence from the court itself in which this criterion has been marked. The judges maintain that the fact that the Letona ETA member did not ratify his statement in court or that the results of the proceedings carried out did not provide sufficient evidence to continue the procedure, “does not empty those proceedings of substantial content.”