Frame from the Netflix series ‘Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings’, directed by Roberto Hernández.

After seven and a half years in a Tabasco prison, Gonzalo García, Juan Luis López and Héctor Muñoz are about to be released. The 11 ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation have been unanimous in considering that the Prosecutor’s evidence was insufficient to convict them of attempted kidnapping and have granted a plain and simple amparo that implies their immediate release. In a session that has exposed the deficiencies and irregularities of the agents, prosecutors and judges involved in the case, portrayed in the Netflix documentary Reasonable doubtthe plenary session of the high court of Mexico has been established as the tool to “correct a serious injustice.”

On June 20, 2015, Héctor Muñoz suffered a traffic accident with a truck in front of a gas station in Ciudad Pemex (Tabasco). After a fight with the driver, identified as ACP, and after being shot in the hand, Héctor was arrested and accused of having tried to kidnap this individual. In addition to him, the agents arrested two other men —Gonzalo García and Juan Luis López— who were resting inside their vehicle at that same gas station. They accused them and presented them as a gang of kidnappers.

The Supreme Court has proven that the police did not request the recordings of the scene of the events, they did not interview any witnesses, their versions contradict each other, they did not identify any evidence, they did not find any communication between the three men, they did not secure weapons or respect the chain of custody of the objects and vehicles involved. The only witness to the events defended the innocence of the defendants.

As soon as they were arrested, the three men were taken to a secret Prosecutor’s Office building where they were tortured: they were beaten and drowned with plastic bags. Two days later, the Public Ministry conceded that there was insufficient evidence to prove the attempted kidnapping and ordered his release. However, in the first of many unlikely twists, the agents then arrested them for the kidnapping of ACP’s sister, identified as GLP, which had happened on May 26, 2015.

The entry on the scene of the documentary filmmaker Roberto Hernández and the lawyer Andrés Andrade achieved in June 2017 the acquittal of the three men for the crime of kidnapping LPG The men had strong alibis for the day the woman had been deprived of liberty. A crime for which, in addition, there were already other men arrested. The same day they were to be released, the Prosecutor’s Office avoided it by relaunching the accusation for the attempted kidnapping of ACP. Two years had passed and there was no new evidence. They were linked to the process and sent to informal preventive detention.

The wrong place at the wrong time

In February 2018, the oral trial began in the Third Criminal Chamber of Orality of the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Tabasco. That judicial process, which found the three men guilty and sentenced them to three years and six months in prison, is the one that the SCJN has analyzed. The ministers have considered that the right to the presumption of innocence of Gonzalo, Juan Luis and Héctor was totally violated. And that the judges charged the accused with the responsibility of proving their innocence, when it is the opposite: the Prosecutor’s Office is the one who must prove the guilt of the accused.

“This case exhibits such a patent insufficiency of evidence that the defense could have exercised the right to remain silent —that is, they could have remained silent, they could not have offered an alternative theory of the facts— and even so we would be in a position to affirm that the Prosecutor’s Office it did not meet the necessary elements to bear the burden of proof that corresponded to it”, said Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, rapporteur for the project.

After an exhaustive review of all the evidence, testimonies and evidence that proved that the three men had not intended to kidnap ACP, and that the judges did not consider, Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena also points out: “The only way to explain an exercise of dismissal as emphatic as the one adopted by the oral trial court is a constant presumption of guilt.”

The minister’s project also gives voice to the defense of the three defendants, who assured that everything “was the product of an intentional fabrication by the Prosecutor’s Office, which would have dragged a series of errors from the first process promoted against the complainants for the kidnapping of GLP, ACP’s sister, and that now, in some way, sought to compensate by pursuing a new, obviously unfounded accusation.”

The ministers have been blunt regarding the actions of the authorities: “It is a typical case where simply three people were in the wrong place, at the wrong time, where arbitrariness and abuse of power is evident, where torture is carried out, where Evidence is fabricated, where culprits are fabricated and where justice does not matter, the only thing that matters is satisfying a desire, I don’t know if it is statistical or what other type of authority, ”Arturo Zaldívar, president of the SCJN, has argued emphatically.

“It is an accumulation of irregularities, I consider that this Supreme Court cannot remain silent in the face of the violation of their right to freedom, we cannot keep an accomplice silence, they were falsely accused”, said the minister Yazmín Esquivel this Thursday, “I propose the highest possible degree of reparation and give a hearing to the authorities so that the investigations can be opened to clarify the administrative and criminal responsibilities that proceed.”

“It is a case of open injustice: a judicial error”

The alarming chain of judicial errors did not end there. The lawyers for Gonzalo, Juan Luis and Héctor did not appeal the sentence of three years and six months imposed by the court, because practically they had already been in prison for that long, so they were going to be released much sooner than if they appealed the sentence, despite to consider it unfair. At the last moment it was the Prosecutor’s Office who appealed the decision and an appeals court in Tabasco changed the sentence: they were sentenced to 50 years in prison instead of three. “This is a case of open injustice: a judicial error. In a completely unfair and illegal way, the crime was reclassified, it is as if it had been a new procedure, nothing more than they used the appeal”, said Minister Loretta Ortiz.

Here comes the power of the Supreme Court. According to the procedure, a direct amparo cannot be requested if the defense has not exhausted the resources in the ordinary procedure, that is, if they have not appealed the sentence when they had the possibility. This case, which was offered to the plenary session by Zaldívar, could set a precedent of exception to this rule when some requirements are met, such as that the person appealing the sentence be the Prosecutor’s Office and that the sentence is considerably aggravated as a result. “It is very valuable that the Court is sending a message to the courts that the procedural is not more important than the substance, the forms should not be privileged but the resolution of the matter,” considers Luis Tapia, a lawyer specializing in human rights.

Documentalist Roberto Hernández, author of presumed guilty Y Reasonable doubt, who has responded by phone to EL PAÍS, celebrates the Supreme Court’s resolution but asks to pay attention to the threads that remain dangling in the case. “Something that has always worried me is that those who orchestrated this case are still in positions in the Prosecutor’s Office,” says Hernández, who mentions César Oliveros, an anti-kidnapping prosecutor in Tabasco who was hired for that same position now in Mexico City, with the government. of Claudia Sheinbaum, or the deputy prosecutor in the Juan Francisco Vera Ayala case and María del Rosario Delfín Rosales, the prosecutor of Alto Impacto de Tabasco, who are now investigating the kidnapping cases in Puebla. “What should really happen is that they do an audit of all the cases that were involved, it is not only a dismissal, it is an investigation that is carried out on the ground in the cases that have participated,” Hernández proposes.

The journalist, who confesses with a laugh that releasing this investigation after seven years is going to be like “a kind of unemployment”, points to all the cases like that of Gonzalo, Juan Luis and Héctor that occur daily in Mexico: “The institutions of administration of justice are captured by political interests or by organized crime, it is not a system that is oriented towards imparting justice. So there are people who get caught up in this system, and before there is any further reform, we only get to save a few lives.”

