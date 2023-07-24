The magistrate of the Supreme Court Pablo Llarena, instructor of the cause of the process, has agreed this Monday in an order that the Barcelona Guard Court will take an investigative statement from the former Catalan counselor Clara Ponsatí, prosecuted for the crime of disobedience, and detained by the Mossos d’Esquadra by order of the judge, as reported by the Court itself. To this end, he has attached to her order a list of the questions addressed to Ponsatí in this proceeding, and has ordered that Ponsatí be subsequently released, rescinding the arrest warrant agreed on her day.

The Junts MEP Clara Ponsatí has ​​once again stirred up the political scene the day after the general elections. The former Minister of Culture was arrested on Comte Borrell street this Monday when she was visiting Barcelona, ​​and transferred to the Ciutat de la Justicia. Ponsatí herself has announced it on her Twitter account, a point that has been confirmed to this newspaper by police sources. The MEP, fled from Spanish justice for her participation in the processhad assured early this Monday morning that he was in Barcelona, ​​despite the fact that he had an arrest warrant pending, issued by magistrate Pablo Llarena, for his refusal to go to testify.

“Taking advantage of the cool of the morning I took a walk to Casa Vicenç [un edificio modernista en el barrio de Gràcia de Barcelona]. As long as we are still here, Catalonia will continue to stand. Good morning, Barcelona! ”, Ponsatí has ​​written on his Twitter account. On similar occasions, his entourage has refused to comment on whether she was really in Catalonia or it was a photograph published after his stay. On this occasion, however, both party sources and the defense of the MEP – which is exercised by the criminal Gonzalo Boye – have confirmed his presence in Barcelona.

More information

Ponsatí’s movement comes the day after general elections that have made Junts a key player, with its seven deputies in Congress, to allow an eventual investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The party executive meets this afternoon to make a decision on the matter, although the head of the list, Míriam Nogueras, already warned on Sunday night that Carles Puigdemont’s formation will not make Sánchez president “for nothing”.

In June, the examining magistrate of the process, Pablo Llarena, issued a national arrest warrant against Ponsatí because he “voluntarily and unjustifiably” neglected his obligation to appear before the Supreme Court in April. The former counselor is being prosecuted for a crime of disobedience after the reform of the Penal Code, which repealed the crime of sedition. Disobedience is a crime that is only punishable by disqualification and not prison, which prevents Llarena from issuing a Euro-warrant. On the other hand, he can do so if Ponsatí (as he did) disregards the obligation to appear in court.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Judge Llarena has made the decision, according to the court, “considering that the defendant’s reluctance to submit to the unavoidable investigative statement invalidates any attempt to summons that seeks to achieve her appearance in freedom.” It has also been assessed, to agree that she finally testify in Barcelona, ​​that the police conduction to the Supreme Court would mean an extension of her deprivation of liberty in a crime for which penalties of this nature are not provided.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter