Protest of those affected by land clauses in Madrid, in a file image. EFE

New adjustment of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court in the jurisprudence related to mortgage litigation. Among the plenary sentences of last January 27, the high court resolved one that refers to a case of legal costs in the floor clauses that does not adhere, because it is prior, to the procedure that established a decree of 2017 to resolve this type conflict. For this reason, despite the fact that the entity judicially upheld the client’s request and returned the amounts claimed, neither in the first instance nor in the second instance had there been an award of costs. The Supreme Court, on the contrary, considers that the claim that the borrower made to the bank is similar to the process established by the aforementioned decree and therefore considers that the process should be unscathed. The bank must pay the legal expenses of the first instance.

The facts refer to a 2010 mortgage granted by Monte de Piedad and Caja de Ahorros de Badajoz, currently Ibercaja. Six years later, in June 2016, the client demanded that the entity return the overpaid under a floor clause, to which the bank refused, claiming that the clause contained in the contract was not abusive in accordance with which had already been determined at that time by both the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and the Supreme Court itself. 10 months later, in April 2017, the borrower filed a lawsuit and then the bank did uphold his claims and accepted the lawsuit without having to hold the oral hearing.

However, between the extrajudicial and judicial claim, the Government had approved a royal decree-law in January 2017 to resolve outside the courts the avalanche of claims for floor clauses that was expected after a CJEU ruling that forced a change the judgment of the Supreme. The new rule obliged entities to set up their own channels to channel these demands. That is why, since the client had not previously resorted to that specific channel, a court of first instance of Almendralejo (Badajoz) decided not to order the bank to pay the legal costs, with which the client had to bear his share . In the second instance, the Provincial Court dismissed the borrower’s appeal, recalling that a long time had elapsed between when he made a direct claim to the bank and when he reported in court, so he could have followed the provisions of the decree of principles of 2017.

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, disagrees with that point of view. Last week’s sentence, released this Monday by the high court, ensures that the pronouncement of the Provincial Court “lacks justification” and violates several articles of the decree of 2017 itself and of the European directive on consumer protection. The magistrates of the Civil Chamber, in a unanimous ruling, point out that the client did precisely what that rule says: claim first out of court. And they add that the entry into force of the decree had no significance in what had already happened: that the client had gone to the bank and it had said no. Therefore, they believe that the matter should be resolved precisely as the decree indicates in these cases, which is by condemning the bank to pay costs if the matter reaches the courts and the borrower’s claims are upheld.

The ruling recalls that the decree of 2017 “aims precisely to improve consumer protection in terms of floor clauses.” But as this matter had been resolved in the first and second instance, based on that rule, the plaintiff had been “deprived of being free from the abusive floor clause”, that is, of his right to have the procedure be free, in case of being right. The case establishes jurisprudence for other similar ones that could occur on those dates. In other words, the Supreme Court considers that for all purposes a claim prior to 2017 is comparable to the extrajudicial channel that was enabled thereafter. And the judges recall that “if consumers were required to repeat out-of-court claims already resolved, consumers would be forced to invest twice as much time and money to obtain full restitution.”