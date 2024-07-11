The Supreme Court judge investigating PP senator José Manuel Baltar has issued an order on Thursday to open an oral trial against the man who was for more than a decade the party’s top official in the province of Ourense and president of the Provincial Council. Criminal Court judge Ana Ferrer sends Baltar to the dock for an alleged crime against road safety for driving on the A-52, in the province of Zamora, at 215 kilometers per hour behind the wheel of an official car. The popular was caught by the Civil Guard on the afternoon of Sunday, April 23, 2023, when he was president of the Provincial Council of Ourense, but the case has been delayed. The delay is due, on the one hand, to the politician’s maneuvers to distance his legal problems from the municipal elections that were to be held a month later and, on the other, to the immunity that his own party gave him when appointing him to occupy a seat in the Upper House.

Baltar first excused his speeding by blaming it on a “mistake”, but then, before the Supreme Court judge, denied even its existence. On July 2, the prosecution presented an indictment in which it accuses Baltar of committing a crime against road safety. The judge gives the senator 10 days to formulate his defence arguments. Ferrer, who took the politician’s statement last December, maintains that his conduct is among those “deserving of criminal reproach, as statistically the most risky for road traffic safety”. In his opinion, the former PP baron from Ourense “inappropriately increased the risk of personal and material damage” with his behaviour behind the wheel of a vehicle that was the property of the Provincial Council that he presided over.

Baltar’s attempts to avoid trial have been in vain. The Supreme Court rejected his request to annul the criminal proceedings. The defence of the popular senator argued that he had already been fined administratively for the same acts with 600 euros and the loss of 6 points from his driving licence. This sanctioning procedure, as explained by the Prosecutor’s Office in its indictment, is currently suspended “pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings”.

With one foot in the dock, Alfonso Rueda’s PP does not seem to have any intention of taking disciplinary measures against the senator, whom it elected a year ago to occupy one of the seats by regional appointment. Rueda has avoided criticising Baltar and this Thursday, after learning of the opening of the oral trial, the PP of Galicia did not respond to questions from this newspaper on the matter.

Baltar was caught at 215 kilometres per hour a month before the 2023 municipal elections. Despite everything, he maintained his candidacy to preside over the Ourense Provincial Council, a position he had held since 2012 and which he inherited from his father. However, he did not achieve an absolute majority and the PP had to make a pact with Democracia Ourensana, the party of Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, to save its power in the provincial institution. To facilitate the agreement, Baltar announced that he would not seek re-election. This Saturday, the congress will be held in Ourense in which Luis Menor, his successor in the Presidency of the Provincial Council that his family controlled for 33 years, will be enthroned at the head of the Ourense PP.