Manuel Baltar was caught on April 23 driving at 215 kilometers per hour an official vehicle of the Ourense Provincial Council, which he then presided over. It was Sunday and the Civil Guard intercepted him on the A-52, near Asturianos (Zamora). He was accused of an alleged crime against road safety and what for ordinary mortals would be resolved in a quick trial has ended up in the Supreme Court. Seven months after the event, the high court opened a case against him this Tuesday after appreciating evidence of a crime, like the ordinary courts that addressed the matter. The instructor will be the judge of the Criminal Court Ana María Ferrer.

The scandal occurred on the eve of the municipal elections of March 28 and Baltar decided to delay his resolution as long as possible to try to keep it away from the polls. Defended by lawyer Juan Ramón Montero, common in cases related to the PP, he twice stood up to the head of the investigating court 1 of Puebla de Sanabria. The last sit-in was a few days before the vote, but a few hours later he agreed to appear electronically. The politician had another maneuver up his sleeve. He opposed the sentence of 1,800 euros in fine and a year without a license requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and thus forced the referral of the case to Criminal Court 1 of Zamora. Finally, after announcing in June that he would not repeat as president of the provincial body, his party elected him senator by autonomous designation in July, which has forced the case to be transferred to the Supreme Court due to his status as a member of parliament.

In this time, Baltar has fallen from grace. The politician who inherited his positions from his father José Luis and who served for years as the only internal counterweight to Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the Galician PP has also resigned as provincial leader of the party in Ourense. However, the popular ones have managed to retain the Ourense Provincial Council that the Baltar family ruled with an iron fist for 33 years. They did so thanks to a pact with Democracia Ourensana, the party of the controversial mayor of the provincial capital Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, whom Feijóo’s party accused of corruption just before the electoral campaign. To “facilitate” the agreement, Baltar announced that he was taking a step back and that he was giving up running again as provincial president.

On September 27, the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court received the proceedings of the courts of Puebla de Sanabria and Zamora. After various procedures, including confirming that the PP politician is now a senator, the magistrates have decided to open a case against him.