The Supreme Court continues to protect all appeals that Civil Guard Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos has presented against contrary rulings issued by the National Court or resolutions of the Council of Ministers. First about his dismissal due to loss of confidence in him as head of the Madrid Command, which forced the Ministry of the Interior to reinstate him in office, and now about the promotion procedure in the body.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the high court has upheld this Tuesday the three appeals presented by Pérez de los Cobos, former senior Interior official with the PP Government and the person who directed the police operation on October 1, 2017 in Catalonia , against the decision of Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department not to propose to the Council of Ministers his promotion to Brigadier General.

The ruling of the Supreme Court, whose ruling was announced this Tuesday, annuls the three royal decrees approved with appointments of generals of the Civil Guard, of October 2021, considering that the appellant was relegated in these promotions. This decision affects three colleagues in the body: Francisco Javier Sánchez, Arturo Prieto and Antonio José Rodríguez-Medel.

The magistrates have now ordered the procedures to be retroactive so that a reasoned report from the general director of the Civil Guard, provided for in article 67.2 of the institution’s Personnel Regime Law, can be issued to justify these three designations.

Specifically, this provision establishes that “the evaluations for promotion by election to the positions of brigadier general and colonel will be carried out by the Superior Council of the Civil Guard and submitted to the Minister of Defense by the general director of the body, who will add his own report. Sources from the Civil Guard consulted by this newspaper rule out, however, that this ruling will mean any change in the colonel’s promotion expectations.

The appointment of a general is the exclusive decision of the Council of Ministers, so the Supreme Court’s claim is aimed at obtaining that the assessment of Pérez de los Cobos, which was ignored at the time, be included in the report prior to the Government’s decision. The officer appealed because he only had a few months to be promoted, since he reaches the age of transfer to the reserve in December 2024.

Executive Power



In an interview given in May 2021, the minister defended his decision, despite the fact that Pérez de los Cobos was ranked number one of the candidates who requested the promotion. “Promotions are decided by the Government,” commented Grande-Marlaska, detailing that the procedure is studied in the Council of Ministers at the proposal of the Interior and Defense. According to him, the denial of the possibility of promoting Pérez de los Cobos to general “is neither an exception nor anything extraordinary.” “This always happens,” he emphasized.

The head of the Interior recalled that one is not promoted from colonel to general “by the order of evaluation” carried out by the Superior Council of the Civil Guard, a collegiate advisory and consultative body that is part of the General Directorate of the Armed Institute, since the final decision “depends on the needs and requirements for the positions that exist.”

It is worth remembering that Pérez de los Cobos was reinstated last August as head of the Civil Guard Command in Madrid by order of the Supreme Court, after fighting his dismissal in the high court. The colonel was dismissed in May 2020, specifically on a Sunday night a few days after the state of alarm due to Covid-19 was declared and agents from the Madrid Command initiated an investigation, later archived, by order of a judge on the possible connection of the 8-M feminist demonstration and the spread of infections.

The Supreme Court’s ruling was contrary to that handed down by the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court, which agreed with the State Attorney’s Office when considering that there was no “deviation of power” due to a loss of confidence. The opposite, he argued, would mean eliminating the possibility of removing an officer from a freely appointed position.