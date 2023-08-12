The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela has intervened the Communist Party, a traditional ally of Chavismo since the beginning of Hugo Chávez’s Bolivarian revolution, but which in recent years has been critical of the more authoritarian drift of Nicolás Maduro. In the ruling of the Constitutional Chamber published this Friday night, a new board of directors is appointed ad hoc in which at least five of the seven members are militants of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). The decision, which has already been seen with other large opposition parties, represents a new blow to freedom of association in the country, a week after the same instance also intervened the Venezuelan Red Cross.

The communist leaders had been warning of this possibility for months. Tensions with the Maduro government had escalated. The formation had been harshly criticizing the economic measures for their neoliberal shift and the exploitation of the Orinoco Mining Arc. The party leaders even requested that the president himself be investigated within the framework of the anti-corruption purge undertaken by the Prosecutor’s Office. The communists have accompanied the constant protests of teachers’ unions and other public workers demanding better wages. Last year they denounced Maduro in the Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties at the Havana Convention Center, the world capital of the most orthodox communism, which has been part of the political support of Chavismo, while Venezuela has become the main supplier of fuel and crude oil to the island.

This week they raised their finger again, this time against the governor of the State of Trujillo, Gerardo Pérez, of the PSUV, who asked to “pull out” the presidential candidate María Corina Machado from her tour of the Andean entity as part of her campaign to the opposition primaries.

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice, the organization has rejected “the assault against the Communist Party of Venezuela through an arbitrary court ruling that endorses the imposition of a leadership made up of mercenaries at the service of the leadership led by the PSUV.” The same maneuver has been repeated as with other parties, such as Acción Democrática, in which a group of citizens acts on behalf of the leadership and creates a parallel structure that ends up arguing with the one chosen by its members. This is how other leftist formations that supported Chavismo such as Patria Para Todos, Podemos and Movimiento Tupamaro have been taken judicially.

The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) has two deputies in the National Assembly. One of them, his general secretary, Oscar Figuera, has denounced that his right to speak in debates has been suppressed on several occasions. It remains to be seen how they will be received in the next legislative session. “This procedural fraud, which violates the political rights of the PCV and the Venezuelan working people, not only creates a serious precedent in the country’s political and legal history, but also exposes the authoritarian, undemocratic and reactionary nature of the Government-PSUV that He mistakenly believes that with this maneuver he will subdue the Venezuelan communists,” they added in the statement. The formation has also said that it will seek to mobilize an international response from its allies to this prosecution.

The communist leaders have directly targeted Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the PSUV, for the maneuvers against the party. This same week that the judicial assault on the PCV took place, Cabello visited Havana along with other Chavista leaders, signed a cooperation agreement with the Communist Party of Cuba, the only legal party in that country, and held meetings with Miguel Díaz-Canel. . The trip has been seen as an anticipated move to the takeover of the almost hundred-year-old Communist Party, so that this would not further affect the stability of Maduro who, after a period of timid economic and diplomatic opening, seems to be hardening again. facing the presidential elections of 2024.

The Chavista leader has said that “Cuba and Venezuela are survivors of all the inventions to overthrow social projects, that enlighten other peoples who want to be free” and that with the signing of the agreement between the two parties “mutual support is institutionalized in joint work at the international level”.

