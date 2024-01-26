María Corina Machado will not be able to attend the Venezuelan presidential elections that must be held in the second half of this year due to a legal trick by Chavismo. The Supreme Court of Justice has declared inadmissible the lawsuit filed by Machado, the absolute leader of the opposition, in which she de facto claimed her disqualification. The Venezuelan justice has thus put an end to the suspense of recent weeks. Chavismo gets rid of Maduro's main competitor, who led him in almost all the polls.

The sentence occurred this Friday afternoon in a series of decisions in which the participation of other disqualified politicians such as Leocenis García and Richard Mardo was allowed. The Political-Administrative Chamber of TSJ also issued a final ruling on the case of Henrique Capriles Radonski, who ratified the veto to run for public office for 15 years.

In the Barbados agreements signed last October, it was agreed to create a mechanism to unblock the political disqualifications that Chavismo has used in recent years to block competition in electoral elections, when it has lost all popular support. The United States had pressed for the procedure to be presented and the Supreme Court opened a period of fifteen days in December so that interested parties could review their cases.

In the Machado case, the Supreme Court has issued in the same decision the admission of the appeal and the negative decision on the appeal and the precautionary measure, which were the legal path agreed upon in the negotiations to provide greater democratic guarantees so that the presidential elections of this 2024 could help get Venezuela out of the long political and institutional crisis it is going through.

The disqualification of the opposition candidate chosen in primaries became known just a few months ago. Machado has alleged that she has never received official notification nor has she been part of a trial for this cause.

