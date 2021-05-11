The Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López, during an interview for Europa Press, on April 22, in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela has requested this Tuesday to Spain the extradition of the opposition leader Leopoldo López, who has resided in Madrid since last October. López left the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas that month, where he had been a refugee since April 30, 2019, after violating a sentence of almost 14 years of house arrest.

“The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice declared it appropriate to request the Kingdom of Spain the active extradition of citizen Leopoldo Eduardo López Mendoza, for the faithful fulfillment of the rest of his sentence in Venezuelan territory,” the Court reported in a note from press.

The leader of Voluntad Popular has told the Venezuelan newspaper The National that the request of the ruling party is illegal because it is being made by an “illegitimate TSJ, of a criminal tyranny.” “It is a new maneuver to intimidate the opposition, nobody will shut us up,” warned the opposition leader.

López was sentenced in 2015 to almost 14 years in prison in a long judicial process plagued with irregularities. Prosecutors blamed him for inciting, through his speeches, the acts of violence recorded in February 2014, in the framework of intense anti-government demonstrations that left 43 dead and some 3,000 injured.

The opposition leader spent three years in the Ramo Verde military prison, until in 2017, after a series of political negotiations mediated by the former Spanish head of government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, he obtained a measure from house to prison. López was released by his guards on April 30, 2019, the day he participated in a failed uprising by a group of soldiers against President Nicolás Maduro. After the failure of the uprising, the politician took refuge in the house of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Jesús Silva, where he was as a guest until he left for Madrid on October 24 of last year. The Maduro government then accused the diplomat of being an “accomplice” in López’s “escape” and ordered a “thorough review” of the relationship with Spain.

It is not the first time that Chavismo has requested extraditions to Spain. He had previously done it during the government of Hugo Chávez, when he requested the delivery to Carcas of former officials tried for alleged corruption. In this case, López was received and recognized in Spain as a political exile after his escape from Venezuela.

