Social networks return to the United States Supreme Court. A few months ago, the judges maintained the technology companies’ exemption from liability for the content published by their users. Now it is the platforms’ own content moderation policies that are at stake. The states of Texas and Florida have passed laws against these policies, arguing that they imposed censorship on their users. Several technology companies appealed and now it will be the Supreme Court that will decide, after announcing that admits to comment on the case in the new judicial year that begins Monday.

Texas and Florida, states with Republican majorities, passed laws on social media in protest because they believed that conservative voices were being silenced, such as those who defended the electoral hoax that the elections were stolen from Donald Trump or those who published disinformation about vaccines. or the origins of the coronavirus in the midst of a pandemic. They considered that by vetoing these messages and some users (including Trump himself) the freedom of expression enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution was being violated.

The companies believe just the opposite: that the Florida and Texas laws that restrict their right to moderate content violate the First Amendment because they leave them without the right to choose what to publish on their platforms. The resources have been presented by sector associations (Netchoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association) among whose members are Google (which controls YouTube), Meta (Facebook and Instagram), X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Yahoo, Snap and Pinterest, among others. The cases are Moody v. NetChoice and NetChoice v. Paxton.

The laws (whose content is similar, but with their own nuances) have already been challenged before the federal courts, with contradictory results: one ruling annulled the Florida law, while another supported the Texas law, so it seemed clear that the Supreme Court would admit unify the doctrine in this regard. The judges of the High Court already provisionally suspended the application of the law last year, in a decision made by 5 votes to four. The Supreme Court has a majority of six conservative judges compared to three progressive ones.

Basically, it is about deciding how laws written before the digital age are applied on the Internet. The technology companies fear that the laws prevent social networks from eliminating extremist and hate speech and have welcomed the admission of the appeal to processing. “We are pleased that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear our emblematic cases,” Chris Marchese, Director of Litigation at Netchoice, said in a statement. “Online services have a well-established right under the First Amendment to host, preserve, and share content as they see fit. The Internet is a vital platform for freedom of expression, and must remain free from government censorship. We trust that the Court will agree,” he added.

Joe Biden’s Government has sided with the companies: “The act of selecting and curating the content that users see is inherently expressive, even if the speech that is collected is almost entirely provided by the users,” he argued. Attorney General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote in the case.

The Supreme Court must decide in parallel whether to allow for processing the challenge of a ruling that restricts the Federal Government and its agencies the possibility of requesting social networks to delete messages that may be harmful to public health and safety.

