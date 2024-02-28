The Supreme Court agreed this Wednesday that it will decide whether former President Donald Trump had presidential immunity when he tried to reverse the electoral result of the 2020 elections, a loss to Joe Biden that he refused, and still refuses, to admit. In practice, the court's announcement represents a victory for Trump's legal strategy and entails a new postponement of the start of the trial against the magnate in Washington for the events that led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. .

Trump's defense plan involves delaying as much as possible the four proceedings he has pending with the justice system, in which he faces 91 crimes. The ideal for his lawyers is that they be delayed so much that the elections next November arrive beforehand, in which everything indicates that Trump will face Biden again in his attempt to return to the White House four years later.

In a brief writing, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear the arguments of both parties during the week of April 22 and that it would then issue its verdict. If the Supreme Court agrees, the charges will be dismissed. If not, the process, which threatens to drag on for months, could go ahead. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, based in Washington, had originally scheduled the first hearing of the trial for this March 4, next Monday.

In the brief order of the Supreme Court, the nine justices, six of them conservative, three of whom were appointed during Trump's time in the White House, can read: “[Decidiremos] Yes, and if so, to what extent a former president enjoys presidential immunity from criminal proceedings for conduct that allegedly involves official acts during his term.

A three-judge panel of the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled on February 6 against Trump's claim for immunity. They also gave the magnate's lawyers time to present an emergency request to the Supreme Court to prevent the decision from coming into force.

The defense maintains that as president he had total immunity and that this provided coverage for any of his actions. According to that argument, immunity emanates from the fundamental principle of the separation of powers, and is the perfect antidote, says that theory, to ensuring that justice is not used for partisan purposes. The Supreme Court judges will have to decide, among other things, whether these attempts to interfere in the elections can fall into the category of the normal performance of the president's job.

“For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump has become Citizen Trump, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this accusation,” the appeals court's 57-page ruling said in its introduction. “It would be a surprising paradox if the president, who has the ultimate constitutional duty of ensuring faithful compliance with the laws, were the only position capable of defying them with impunity.” (…) “We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.”

