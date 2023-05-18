Andy Warhol, in a file image.

The Supreme Court of the United States This Thursday he agreed with the photographer Lynn Goldsmith, who started a crusade 17 years ago to have it recognized that Andy Warhol infringed his copyright by creating a series of serigraphs from an image taken by Goldsmith of the singer Prince. Beyond the dispute itself, the decision may change the rules of the game of artistic creation by proposing a new scenario in which starting from a previous work, a widespread practice in contemporary art, may lead to legal consequences.

“Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists. Such protection includes derivative works that transform the original”, writes Judge Sonia Sotomayor in the majority opinion. Seven judges agreed with that opinion. The other two showed their opposition. Sotomayor considers that both images “substantially share the same purpose and the use is of a commercial nature.” She also, that the Warhol Foundation “offered no other persuasive justification for the unauthorized use of the photograph.”

The person in charge of writing the dissenting opinion has been the liberal Elena Kagan (the president of the high court, the conservative John Roberts, was the other magistrate aligned with his position). “[La sentencia] It will stifle creativity of all kinds. It will prevent new art, music and literature. It will frustrate the expression of new ideas and the achievement of new knowledge. It will make our world poorer.”

The origin of the dispute dates back to 1981, when Goldsmith photographed for Newsweek to Prince, then a rising artist with three notable albums under his belt, but not yet the gigantic musical star he would become over the course of that decade. Three years later, on the occasion of the publication of the soundtrack Purple Rain, the american magazine Vanity Fair charge a series of serigraphs and two pencil sketches of the singer to Warhol, who had made history in the 1950s as part of the pop art movement, turning images of mass culture into art, such as a box of Brillo detergent or a can of Campbell’s soup. Warhol took Goldsmith’s black and white image and injected color, obviously, with a mastery of purple, as he had done for decades with characters like Jackie Kennedy, Mick Jagger or Marilyn Monroe.

Vanity Fair He then paid the photographer $400 for the use of part of his work as “reference material.” When Prince died in 2016, the magazine decided to dust off the commission from Warhol (who died in 1987) and paid $10,250 to the Andy Warhol Foundation for the use of another of the series’ serigraphs, the one with the orange background, titled Prince Orange. That’s when Goldsmith discovered that the artist had used his work to create other images without his knowledge. So he sued the Andy Warhol Foundation, for giving permission to the publication, without crediting (or compensating) Goldsmith.

Before reaching the Supreme Court, the case registered two contradictory sentences. A federal judge ruled in favor of the foundation, finding that what Warhol did with the source material could be considered “transformational” because, he wrote in the ruling, he turned Goldsmith’s portrait into an icon.

A higher court, the New York-based Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, later ruled in favor of the photographer after reviewing the case in 2021. Justices criticized the lower judge for setting himself up as an “art critic” by adopting his decision.

The Supreme Court accepted the case to set a precedent on the scope of the “fair use defense”, which allows the use of portions of works protected by intellectual property without the need to request permission. This use is essential, for example, for literary criticism, which is used to quoting passages from the works under examination.

