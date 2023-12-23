TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



The Supreme Court of the United States determined that it will not yet analyze the alleged immunity claimed by former President Donald Trump to avoid criminal trial for alleged electoral subversion in 2020, after the assault on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The decision would delay the judicial process and represents a serious blow to the strategy of prosecutor Jack Smith, who requested that the high court rule urgently on this matter, before lower courts.

The objective of the specialized prosecutor, Jack Smith, was to obtain an immediate response to buy time in the criminal trial against former President Donald Trump, accused of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 elections and favorite for the Republican Party primaries, of facing the 2024 elections, in which he aspires to return to the White House.

However, the United States Supreme Court refused to do so. The court rejected Smith's request to urgently analyze whether or not Trump has immunity.

In one brief page, the justices refused to skip other lower courts, as proposed by Smith, solely in order to expedite a final ruling in this case, scheduled for March 2024. No justice publicly disagreed with their ruling.

Trump's defense seeks to extend deadlines

The case remains suspended until the US Justice rules on the former president's immunity. An argument that Trump's defense presented in recent days and that has surprised some.

Accused of inciting the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Republican leader faces prosecution for several crimes, one of them, electoral subversion. However, his defense claims that Trump's alleged actions were part of his official duties, so he would be protected with immunity.





Donald Trump: between prison and the White House? © France 24

Donald Trump has indicated that the case should be dismissed for those same reasons. “Former presidents cannot face criminal charges for conduct related to their official responsibilities,” he said.

The Court, in the first instance, rejected this argument. On December 1, District Judge Tanya Chutkan did not entertain this argument. Trump's lawyers appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Prosecutor Smith warned that the former president's strategy will be to extend the deadline as much as possible and try to enter the 2024 electoral race. Therefore, his urgency is to ask the highest body of Justice for a resolution on Trump's immunity, but that it will have have to follow due process, after rejection.

Judicial confrontations in the Trump case

While the Supreme Court gives “oxygen” to the former president in his judicial process, the Colorado Supreme Court decided to disqualify the former head of state from the Republican primary elections for his alleged role in the assault on the Capitol.

“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from serving as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court argued. The ruling was also appealed by the former president's defense, which pointed out that it was “a completely erroneous decision” and is now in the hands of the country's Supreme Court.







Nationally, a court battle is underway to prevent Trump, the favorite in Republican polls, from participating in the general election. While the defense of the former president seeks, also with judicial resources, to reach the presidential race.

The subversion trial is scheduled to begin on March 4, 2024. It was scheduled to take place one day before the primary elections. Now, with the Supreme Court's setback to the prosecutors' intention, the case could be delayed if previous issues, such as immunity, are not resolved.

With Reuters, AP, AFP and EFE