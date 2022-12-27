The Supreme Court of the United States has resolved this Tuesday to keep Title 42 in force, a rule established by Donald Trump when he was president, and which allows expulsion hot of migrants heading to Mexico. Trump dusted off the measure, used for the first time in 1929 to contain Asian immigration, citing health reasons, at the beginning of the pandemic. The idea was to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a time when borders around the world were closed. Almost three years later, with the virus reasonably controlled (and the borders have been open for a long time), the Joe Biden Administration receives a new setback in its repeated attempts to repeal the norm. This is the latest judicial setback that it has received in its autonomy in terms of migration management. The Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, has voted 5-4 in favor of maintaining Title 42. The decision leaves thousands of immigrants in limbo.

The news is a victory for the coalition of 19 republican states that last Monday, December 19, presented a motion for the Supreme Court to postpone the decision, which was scheduled for that Wednesday, to repeal the controversial sanitary norm used to control the flow in the southern border of the United States. According to the governors of those territories, the opposite would have caused an unmanageable flow of migrants, as well as “an unprecedented crisis at the border.”

The Supreme Court judges have announced, in a brief and unsigned decision, that they will study the case in depth next year. The oral hearing is scheduled for the month of February. Until that time, the expulsions will continue. The magistrates have made it clear that they do not intend to go into the substance of the matter (how the United States Government has to manage immigration policy), but rather whether the 19 republican states have the right to challenge the measure. The three progressive judges have voted against: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and the recently incorporated Ketanji Brown Jackson. That bloc has been joined by one of the conservatives appointed by Trump, Neil Gorsuch.

Title 42 entered into force in March 2020 and has allowed 2.4 million returns to Mexico (in this figure it must be taken into account that a person may have been expelled more than once). The penultimate stop on his journey through the courts came when federal judge Emmet Sullivan in November described the initiative as inhumane, considering that it allowed the return of thousands of people to places where a high probability of being “persecuted, tortured, beaten or raped”. On December 16, an appeals court upheld Sullivan’s opinion, paving the way for the Biden Administration to lift it, as he has been trying to do since last May.

The prospect of the measure losing its effect a few days before Christmas caused an avalanche of migrants in the El Paso area, Texas, who arrived in anticipation of the end of Title 42. The precautionary measure decreed last week by the president of the high court, John Roberts, dashed those hopes. The decision known this Tuesday represents a new setback for their aspirations to cross to the other side.

