The Supreme Court has dealt a legal blow to the way the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) combats fraud, in a case that could have far-reaching effects on other regulatory agencies. A ruling has determined that people accused of fraud by the supervisor should be entitled to have their cases resolved by a jury in federal court, rather than by the SEC’s own internal administrative law judges, under the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The judges have rejected the Joe Biden Government’s appeal against a first instance ruling that annulled the economic sanctions imposed on hedge fund manager George R. Jarkesy by the SEC, which regulates the securities markets. “When the SEC seeks civil sanctions against a securities fraud defendant, the Seventh Amendment gives the defendant the right to a jury trial,” says the judges’ decision.

There are more than twenty US regulatory and supervisory agencies that have similar administrative law procedures, so the ruling of the case of the SEC vs. Jarkesy It leaves the validity of these mechanisms for persecuting and punishing fraud in the air.

“A defendant facing a claim for fraud has the right to be tried by a jury of his peers before a neutral arbitrator,” says the ruling, signed by Chief Justice John Roberts. The opposite, he assures, would allow “concentrating the functions of prosecutor, judge and jury in the hands of the Executive Branch” and is unconstitutional even if it has been approved by Congress.

The decision was made by a vote of six to three, with the majority of conservative justices in favor and the three progressive justices against. The dissenting opinion was written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor: “This Court has held, without exception, that Congress has broad latitude to create legal obligations that entitle the Government to civil sanctions, and then assign their enforcement outside of ordinary courts of justice where there are no juries,” she said.

“By granting defendants a jury trial, even one that the Constitution does not require, most may think they are protecting liberty. That belief, too, is deeply mistaken. “The American people should not confuse judicial arrogance with the protection of individual rights,” he adds.

Fifty years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that domestic proceedings did not violate the constitutional right to a jury trial in civil lawsuits, but at oral arguments the court’s chief justice, conservative John Roberts, expressed concern about the power of federal regulators and stressed that “the impact of government agencies on everyday life is enormously more significant today than it was 50 years ago.” “It seems problematic to say that the government can deprive you of your property, of your money, of substantial sums in a court that is, at the very least, perceived as not impartial,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

In 2022, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Jarkesy and his Patriot28 investment advisory group. He believed that the SEC’s case against him, which resulted in a $300,000 civil fine and the disgorgement of $680,000 in allegedly irregular profits, should have been heard in federal court rather than before one of the SEC’s administrative law judges. supervisor.

Jarkesy’s lawyers noted that the SEC wins almost all the cases it brings before administrative law judges, but only about 60% of the cases tried in federal courts.

The Supreme Court supports the decision of the Court of Appeals and asks that it be executed. This is one of many cases in which judges are eroding the power of regulatory and supervisory agencies, which they consider have excessive prerogatives.

