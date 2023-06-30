The Supreme Court of the United States gave a setback this Friday to the Government of Joe Biden and, incidentally, to tens of millions of university students. Its nine judges annulled the partial removal of their loans that the Department of Education granted in the last sentence of the judicial course. The high court’s ruling especially harms students with fewer resources, for the most part, Hispanics and African-Americans. For these groups it is the second judicial setback after Thursday the conservative supermajority of the Supreme Court of six judges against three dealt a fatal blow to positive discrimination in access to university by virtue of the ethnic group of the applicants. That same majority is the one that has supported the new ruling, which considers that the Biden Administration did not have the power to order that removal.

The sentence also comes when the moratorium that was imposed on the payment of these loans due to the pandemic and that has been in force for three years is about to expire. That moratorium prescribes in September; payments will be resumed from October for the tens of millions of beneficiaries of that pause.

The Joe Biden government also approved granting $10,000 in debt forgiveness across the board. The figure could go up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, a widespread federal program with loans from the Department of Education that benefit some six million students from low-income families. The measure involved the cancellation of some 400,000 million dollars.

Borrowers were eligible for this partial forgiveness if their individual income was less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples), which left out the top 5% of the population. According to the White House, the decision could benefit up to 43 million people, and that included the cancellation of the total remaining balance for some 20 million.

Since 1980, the total cost of public and private four-year colleges has tripled, even taking inflation into account. Pell Grants came to cover almost 80% of the cost of a four-year public university degree for students from working families, but now only cover a third. This has left many low- and middle-income students with no choice but to borrow if they want to pursue a college degree in a country where tuition fees for both public and private universities are much more expensive than in other countries. developed.

The White House has argued that the skyrocketing federal student loan debt — $1.6 trillion and rising for more than 45 million borrowers — is a significant burden on America’s middle class. “They struggle with high monthly payments and growing balances that make it difficult for them to accumulate wealth, such as buying houses, saving money for retirement and starting small businesses,” he argued.

For the most vulnerable borrowers, the effects of debt are even more devastating. According to an analysis by the Department of Education of a recent sample of college students, nearly one-third of borrowers have debt but no title. Many of them were unable to complete their degree because the tuition fee was too high.

About 16% of borrowers are in default, which can result in the government garnishing a borrower’s wages or lowering their credit score, which is key to financially navigating American society.

The burden of student debt also falls disproportionately on African-American communities. Twenty years after first enrolling in school, the average black student who started college in the 1995-96 school year he still owes 95% of his original student debt, according to a report from Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

