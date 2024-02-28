The Supreme Court of the United States agreed this Wednesday, February 28, to decide whether former president Donald Trump and re-election candidate can be tried for electoral interference in the 2020 presidential elections or if he enjoys immunity.

Trump (2017-2021) appealed on February 12 to the Supreme Court a decision of a lower court that determined that the former president did not enjoy presidential immunity and should be prosecuted for trying to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, instigating the assault on the Capitol in January 2021.

The issue of immunity has become a stumbling block in the different cases opened against Trump, especially in Washington DC for trying to reverse the result of 2020, when he lost the elections against Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump, a big favorite in the Republican primaries for the presidential elections, is the first former US president to be criminally charged.

The former president seeks to prevent or at least delay a trial for his attempts to reverse the result of the presidential election won by Biden, which are linked to his alleged role in the assault launched by his followers against the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Three of the nine justices who sit on the United States Supreme Court were appointed by Donald Trump.

The highest court judges could directly refuse to consider the case, provisionally paralyze the proceedings against Trump while they debate presidential immunity or hold a hearing to hear the parties.

When and what will the court decide?

The Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments the week of April 22.

This announcement means in practice a new postponement of the trial against Trump in Washington, which was initially scheduled for March 4 but had already been postponed. The previous procedures remain paralyzed until there is a decision on the matter.

The Republican's legal team has tried to delay any judicial process against him, since an eventual victory by Trump at the polls over the current president, Joe Biden, would place him as head of the Executive and give him the authority to order his attorney general to dismiss the federal charges against him.

Members of the Oath Keepers organization take position in front of the Capitol during the storming of the facility to prevent President Joe Biden's proclamation, January 6, 2021 © AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Supreme Court judges will limit themselves to deciding whether, and to what extent, a former president has immunity for conduct allegedly related to official activities during his mandate.

Washington's is one of the criminal charges he now faces. One of the trials is in New York for alleged irregular payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, currently set for March 25.

In addition, the trial is scheduled for May 20 in Florida, in which he is accused of having illegally stored classified material in his Mar-a-Lago mansion after leaving power.

Finally, the Fulton County (Georgia) Prosecutor's Office accuses Trump of trying to subvert the 2020 election results in that state, but that process has not yet set a start date.

With Reuters and EFE