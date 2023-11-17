The Supreme Court of Senegal annuls the ruling that qualified the opponent Sonko for the 2024 presidential elections

The Supreme Court of Senegal this Friday, November 17, annulled a ruling that had returned imprisoned opposition leader Ousmane Sonko the possibility of participating in the 2024 presidential race and ruled that the case should be retried.

This Friday, November 17, the Supreme Court of Senegal annulled a ruling that placed imprisoned opposition politician Ousmane Sonko back in the race for the presidential elections in February 2024. The high court determined that the case should be retried, it announced its president, Ali Ciré Ba.

“The court annuls the Ziguinchor court’s decision of October 12 and returns the case to the Dakar high court” for a new trial, he declared.

Last month, the court of Ziguinchor, the city of which Sonko has been mayor since 2022, annulled the removal of the opponent from the electoral lists.

“This decision does not suit us. The case will be retried, but the process of obtaining sponsorship will end soon,” Me Babacar Ndiaye, one of Ousmane Sonko’s lawyers, told AFP. Obtaining endorsements is an essential step in running for president.

The sponsorship law, approved in April 2018, states that each candidate has the obligation to receive the support of at least 0.8% of the electoral roll (53,000 signatures) to compete in the presidential elections.

“A blank check” for President Macky Sall

This same Friday, a regional court dealt another blow to the Senegalese opponent’s attempts to return to the presidential race.

“Senegal has not violated any of your rights,” said the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Ousmane Sonko’s lawyers went to court to challenge his exclusion from Senegalese electoral lists following a conviction for corruption of minors.

Sonko was arrested on July 28 after being sentenced on June 1 to two years in prison for corruption of minors, a sentence that disqualifies him from running for office.

“The ECOWAS Court of Justice gives the green light to Macky Sall (the Senegalese president) to destroy his opponent,” reacted Juan Branco, one of Sonko’s lawyers.

Sonko denounces conspiracy

Sonko’s confrontation with the State in several political-judicial cases has kept Senegal in suspense for two and a half years and has caused the most violent unrest in the country in years. Meanwhile, the opposition leader and his lawyers continue to denounce a plot to eliminate him politically.

His sovereignist and pan-Africanist discourse, his positions against “the state mafia”, multinationals and the economic and political influence exerted, according to him by the former French colonial power, have earned him strong support among those under 20 years of age, who represent the half of the population. His detractors see him as an incendiary agitator.

The opponent called for resistance on Thursday night, considering that this Friday the sovereignty of the Senegalese and the “destiny of the nation” were at stake.

“We must defend fair, free and independent justice, for the right to live in a country without fear of being arrested and imprisoned without justification,” he said on his social networks.

Hunger strike

The Ministry of the Interior has so far refused to provide Ousmane Sonko with the official forms that would allow him to obtain his sponsorships, a necessary step for candidacy.