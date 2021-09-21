This Monday, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) invalidated the law that allows medical conscientious objection to perform abortions, with the support of 8 of the 11 ministers of the Chamber. The court considered that the regulations put at risk the right of women to interrupt pregnancy. His decision comes two weeks after the historic ruling that declared the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional.

Recognized, but invalidated. This is how the right to medical conscientious objection to practice abortions remained this Monday, September 20, in Mexico, after the vote of the members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

After a heated discussion, which lasted for hours, eight of the 11 ministers of the plenary session of the SCJN voted to invalidate the regulations within the General Health Law, because the legislation did not establish clear parameters on how to exercise this right and how it could undermine the right of women to have an abortion.

Based on conscientious objection, healthcare personnel may refuse to participate in medical procedures for ideological, religious or ethical reasons. And, despite the fact that the highest judicial authority recognized this right as constitutional, it urged the federal Legislative Power and local congresses to clarify this concept and its limits.

To do this, on Tuesday the ministers will address the issue again and establish exactly what guidelines federal legislators must include, define the deadlines and send their resolution to the national Congress for the amendment.

Norma Piña, one of the ministers who voted to invalidate the right, warned that the legislation not only put women who have abortions at risk, but also those who were seeking vaccines or contraceptives, trans people or patients with HIV.

The final explanation ran through the hand of magistrate Luis María Aguilar Morales, who stated that although the Chamber recognized the rights of religious freedom and conscience, these could not be superimposed on the human rights of other people, in this case of pregnant women. . That is, while legitimate, the objection is not absolute.

The struggle for the right to medical conscientious objection

The issue has been in the focus of the Mexican Justice in recent days. In fact, the SCJN recognized as constitutional the right to medical conscientious objection a week ago, but individually and only if the State guarantees the health of patients.

For this reason, the organization supported the challenge of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) against the article of the General Health Law that regulated this right.

The president of the SCJN, Arturo Zaldívar, remarked during the plenary session on September 20 that the objection was used in many cases by doctors and nurses to avoid performing abortions simply for ideological reasons.

“To recognize the validity of this precept in the broad way as it is in the law, to establish a conscientious objection that has no limits other than cases of urgency and risk of life is to give a blank check so that the services of health, particularly in the case of abortion, in violation of other human rights that the Constitution recognizes, “said Zaldívar during his speech.

The president of the Supreme Court also indicated this Monday before national media that “all groups that oppose the right of women” to abort have been pressing for the court to recognize the right to conscientious objection “in an unlimited way,” he said. .

Today the #SCJN gives full effect to the right to interrupt pregnancy. The law must establish the conditions and modalities so that conscientious objection does not interfere with the duties of availability in health matters, especially with the human rights of women. pic.twitter.com/4QgIki5CRA – Arturo Zaldívar (@ArturoZaldivarL) September 20, 2021



All these discussions come two weeks after a historic ruling by the Supreme Court, when it declared unconstitutional the criminalization of abortion with jail or the legal actions against the women who carry it out and the medical personnel who help them. The sentence meant a victory for the feminist collective’s fight for freedom of decision and in defense of sexual and reproductive rights.

In Mexico, about a million clandestine abortions are performed each year, and a third of them end in medical complications. In addition, the rate of hospitalizations for women between 15 and 19 years of age is skyrocketing in relation to abortion. Something for which, until now, they could face penalties of up to six years in jail.

Women are often reported by the health personnel for whom they are treated. Something that accentuates the polarization of Mexican society regarding abortion, between those who are in favor of women’s rights and the more conservative current that considers that it should be outlawed.

Most of the accused are usually poor women. Many have lived experiences like that of Diana Guzmán, imprisoned for four months for losing a baby after a natural abortion. “Many times what happened to me happens to one. You are the victim, it is not your fault that the baby comes out”, the 29-year-old girl pointed to the newspaper ‘El País’ in an interview.

With EFE and local media