The highest court of Mexican justice ruled in favor of the General Declaration of Unconstitutionality (DGI) that invalidates several articles of the General Health Law and decriminalizes recreational self-consumption of cannabis in the country. The decision was supported by the law of “free development of the personality” and was supported by eight of the magistrates. Now, the discussion returns to Congress to legislate on the regulation of that consumption.

As a result of the Court’s ruling, Mexicans will be able to request permits from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), to consume, cultivate and carry marijuana for recreational purposes. The highest body of justice ordered Cofepris to design guidelines so that citizens can obtain said authorizations.

“Today is a historic day for freedoms. After a long journey, this Supreme Court consolidates the right to the free development of the personality for the recreational and recreational use of marijuana”, affirmed after the decision Arturo Zaldívar, the president of the High Court.

The document was approved by eight of the 11 magistrates and specifies that its commercialization is not legal. Likewise, Judge Norma Lucía Piña, declared that consumption will be guaranteed only for adults and cannot be done in public spaces.

It must be remembered that in Mexico the medicinal use of cannabis was only legal and its consumption was restricted only to those who imposed judicial protection.

The long road behind the decision of the Supreme Court of Mexico

In 2019 and after considering several petitions from marijuana users, the Court had already ordered Congress to regulate the matter by judging as unconstitutional violating the right to develop free personality.

The terms granted by the Court expired twice. However, in November of last year, the Senate approved a revision of the law that four months later was modified by the country’s Chamber of Deputies.

The law was returned to the Senate, which did not ratify it and allowed the maximum stipulated term of April 30 to pass. But now, the new court decision forces Congress once again to create legislation to regulate the recreational use of cannabis.

Even so, in the debate that took place in Congress, several legislators defended legalization as a way to confront drug trafficking and organized crime.

It is worth mentioning that, according to a report by Endeavor, Mexico is the second largest producer of cannabis in the world with up to 27,000 tons per year.

Split positions versus decision

One of the magistrates who voted against was Yasmín Esquivel, who concluded that the Supreme Court of Justice is not responsible for establishing public policies on this issue.

“The recreational use of marijuana requires a law structured by specialists in the field, analyzed and approved by the Congress of the Union, due to the serious repercussions that such permission will have on society, since an opening to consumption could further harm degree to the community, in comparison with the benefits that would be obtained by those who demand access to the drug just for fun, “said Esquivel.

The Mexican Cannabis movement, one of the groups that most demanded the law, celebrated the ruling.

In fact, one of the spokesmen for the group, Pepe Rivera, affirmed that previously the amparos had “individual effects” for those who could pay for the judicial process. Now the decision will serve “all citizens.”

Even so, many of the consumers criticized the text because it continues to criminalize consumption with high fines and even jail time if the allowed amounts are exceeded.

