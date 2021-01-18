Seat of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid. ULY MARTÍN

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid considers that the dismissals that are caused by covid-19 will not be adjusted to the law, that is, what is traditionally known as inadmissible. It is the first sentence in which a high regional court takes a position on what was known as the “forbidden to fire”, one of the first measures that the Executive promoted to stop the dismissals in view of the avalanche that occurred in the early stages of the pandemic after the declaration of the first state of alarm. The ruling, dated November 25, has been appealed.

The importance of this ruling lies in the fact that it is a higher regional court that takes a position for the first time on this measure, which after being approved in March has been extended several times. On the other hand, for the 29 workers dismissed by the company Servicios DIX 2012 it will not mean a great change, since the collective dismissal had been agreed and the compensation agreed is 37 days per year worked, which has been upheld by the judges. If the amount had been the legal minimum of the applicable terminations (20 days per year worked), the compensation would have improved, up to 33 days. And if the sentence had declared nullity, the company would have to reinstate those laid off.

On March 27, the Government approved a restriction on dismissals in which, claiming that covid-10 had caused the economic, organizational or technical causes that justified it. However, the wording did not clarify whether the dismissal would be null or void. Until now, the known sentences on this measure had arrived in courts of first instance. The professor of Labor Law at the Open University of Catalonia, Ignasi Beltrán, has exhaustively followed these sentences and, according to their numbers, for now most of them would opt in the same direction as the magistrates of Madrid: 23 bet on the inadmissibility; two declare a kind of reinforced inadmissibility that grants compensation greater than 33 days per year of work; three bet on nullity and only one sees the business decision coming.

The ruling is produced by the decision of the company Servicios DIX to fire 29 workers on September 18, which was appealed by the CGT union, despite the fact that the ERE had been agreed with the majority of the committee, members of Fetico, a union with implantation in large surfaces. This company alleges that the Ticketbis company, a ticket sales company, for which it provided its services, had terminated its contract, that those affected were attached to this contract and that is why it takes this measure, as can be read in the sentence.

The judges conclude that it was “caused by the Covid-19 pandemic” and, therefore, the termination would not be legitimized, since the cause is directly caused by the pandemic. Next, the magistrates rule out that these dismissals can be classified as null because it is not specified in this way in the wording of the decree approved in March.