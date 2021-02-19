In a landmark ruling, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that Uber drivers are “workers” and entitled to vacation pay, minimum wage and benefits like everyone else. A sentence that will have high impact and repercussions throughout the digital industry, which outsources and does not recognize as employees those who are, so as not to pay the corresponding social charges.

The Supreme Court said the decision had been unanimous, upholding the judgments issued by the Court of Appeals and the British labor court. A case that started six years ago by two Uber employees, held by unions and that it is being analyzed by the Labor lawyers of the countries that apply the “common law”British.

Unanimous ruling

The Supreme Court decision, which was unanimous among the six justices, ends a six-year battle by Uber drivers to gain access to basic worker rights. It means that dozens of thousands more will be entitled to vacation pay and a minimum wage.

The president of the Union of Application Drivers, and Uber driver, Yaseen Islam, celebrates this Friday the ruling of the British Supreme Court. Photo: AP

The Supreme Court ruled that Uber drivers should be considered workers as soon as they log into the digital app and until they log out, rejecting an argument by Uber that it should only apply when driving passengers.

Following the Supreme Court decision, the labor court will now have to decide how much compensation to award the 25 drivers in the initial case. While the court decision will only apply to those 25 drivers, set a precedent on how workers in the UK gig economy are treated. At least 1,000 similar claims are expected to progress.

The Supreme Court said that any attempt by the organizations to draft artificial contracts, aimed at circumventing basic protections, was null and void and could not be enforced.

Drivers of the Uber application celebrate after hearing the decision of the British Supreme Court, this Friday in front of the headquarters of the Court, in London. Photo: AP

The judges criticized the controversial contracts that Uber asked its drivers to sign, saying that “its object can be considered to be to prevent a driver from claiming the rights conferred on workers by applicable law.”

Contracts outside the regulatory regime

In the ruling, Lord Leggatt said he was not convinced that the contractual arrangements Uber made with the drivers complied with the regulatory regime overseen by Transport for London.

James Farrar, the lead co-plaintiff and general secretary of the App Drivers and Couriers union, said: “This decision will fundamentally reorder the economy of the gig and end the widespread exploitation of workers through algorithmic and contractual deception. Uber drivers are cruelly sold a false dream of infinite flexibility and entrepreneurial freedom, “he said.

“The reality has been illegally low pay, dangerous hours and intense digital surveillance. I am delighted that the workers finally have a remedy for this failure. But the government must urgently strengthen the law so that workers can also have access to sick pay and protection against unfair dismissal, “he clarified.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, stated: “No company is above the law. Uber must abide by the rules and stop denying its drivers basic rights at work. “

“This ruling is an important victory for workers in the economy gig and for common decency. Bogus self-employment exploits people and allows companies to avoid paying their fair share of taxes, “he added.

A protest by the classic black taxis of London, against the competition of the Uber application, in an image from 2016. Photo: EFE

Uber’s arguments

Uber officials will not be able to file further appeals against the ruling.

The case will return to the labor court, which will determine the level of compensation for the workers. Leigh Day, the law firm representing more than 2,000 workers with claims linked to the case, said each could be paid up to 12,000 pounds.

Uber has argued that the ruling applies only to a small number of workers directly involved in the case and that others are not required to apply their findings to their drivers.

Six years of legal battle

The case began when two Uber drivers, Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, took Uber to court on behalf of a group of about 20 people, who argued that they were employees of the San Francisco-based company, rather than working for them. themselves.

It is one of a series of cases that challenge self-employed status of the economy workers gig, including the action against Addison Lee minicab company and CitySprint, Excel and eCourier delivery groups.

The ruling comes just days after Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi said he was willing to “do more and go much further” to improve working conditions for freelancers, ahead of the Union’s publication proposals. European on the subject.

Like taxi drivers, Uber drivers were essential in the pandemic. “We respect the Court’s decision, which focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016. Since then, we have made some significant changes to our business, guided by drivers every step of the way. These include giving still more control over how they earn and provide new protections, like free insurance in case of illness or injury, ”said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe.

“We are committed to doing more. We will now consult with all active drivers in the UK to understand the changes they want to see,” he said.

Witness case

Labor lawyers warned that the decision would mean big changes for many workers of the digital economy in the UK.

“The decision will mean that the estimated 45,000 Uber drivers in the UK will benefit from a number of legal protections, including sick pay, vacation pay and whistleblower protections in the future,” said Alexandra Mizzi of the law firm. Howard Kennedy.

Michelle Hobbs, an employment law expert at Stevens & Bolton LLP, said the ruling was likely to have broader implications for other companies of the sector.

“Any company with a job-economy model should pay attention today. This landmark ruling certainly accelerates pressure on job-economy companies to provide much better terms and conditions to those who work for them,” he warned.

The UK ruling comes months after Uber managed to avoid similar pressure in California, when voters approved a ballot proposal that classified drivers as contractors and not workers.

