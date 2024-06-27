Supreme Court of Dagestan: the organizer of the terrorist group was Omarov’s son

A criminal group organized to commit terrorist acts in Dagestan was created by the son of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov. This was reported by the press service of the Supreme Court of Dagestan.

The press release states that the arrested accomplice of the militants “joined the organization created by O.M. Omarov. group,” after which the members of the criminal group began to prepare to commit terrorist acts in the republic. According to RIA Novosti, we are talking about 31-year-old Osman Omarov.

The sixth militant changed his mind about participating in the attack

It turned out that the militants’ accomplice changed his mind and refused to participate in the terrorist attacks. He turned out to be the younger brother of Gadzhimurad Kagirov, who was liquidated after the attack. The man was in a terrorist chat and did not come to the meeting point on the appointed day.

He was detained at his home in the village of Sergokala. On June 27 he was taken into custody. According to the Mash Telegram channel, he is the only defendant in the case of the terrorist attack in Makhachkala and Derbent.

Omarov’s six children were arrested

On June 26, it became known that the former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, whose children participated in the terrorist attack in Dagestan, had six relatives arrested. It was clarified that we were talking about Omarov’s sons. All of them received administrative arrests for up to 13 days.

After this, Omarov’s sons asked for forgiveness for their brother’s actions. According to them, the family deeply grieves over what happened and has always opposed terrorism and extremism. “We ask all the families of the victims for forgiveness for the vile terrorist act that our brother committed,” the brothers said. As the head of the press service of the Supreme Court of Dagestan, Zarema Mamaeva, clarified, the video message of the Omarovs was probably recorded in the Sovetsky District Court of Makhachkala.

Shortly before this, the former head of the Sergokalinsky district himself received administrative arrest for ten days. According to preliminary data, the court found him guilty under Part 1 of Article 20.1 (“Petty hooliganism”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for using obscene language on the streets of Makhachkala.

Kadyrov threatened blood feud against the families of terrorists

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has threatened blood feuds against the families of terrorists after attacks in cities in Dagestan. At a meeting with the heads of the republic’s security agencies in connection with the terrorist attack in the neighboring republic, the politician emphasized that at the slightest suspicion of terrorism, the family should be punished, since it bears full responsibility for the actions of its descendants.

You cannot encroach on life; you must understand that in this case there will be blood feud. Answers like “I didn’t know” are not accepted. Ramzan Kadyrov Head of Chechnya

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov agreed with Kadyrov’s view that terrorists should be prosecuted as harshly as possible. The truth of the Chechen politician’s words “is beyond doubt,” he added.