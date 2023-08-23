Today the Chilean Supreme Court has definitively sentenced six former agents of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA), the secret police of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), and two former members of the Army, for the murder on July 1976 by Carmelo Soria, Spanish economist and diplomat, member of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL). 47 years ago he was kidnapped, tortured and then murdered. Among those convicted are ex-brigadier Pedro Espinoza Bravo, the second head of DINA – the director was General (R) Manuel Contreras – and Raúl Iturriaga Neumann, who was head of the foreign department of the same body.

Carmen Soria, the daughter of Carmelo Soria, who lives in Chile, after hearing the ruling told EL PAIS: “On July 16, 1976, my mother said that this was a political assassination and today, when it is August 22, 2023, Chilean justice has just confirmed that it was a political assassination. That is to say, 47 years it cost us to be believed. And the sentences are a pittance.”

The ruling states that “the victim was deprived of his freedom by armed DINA agents, who took him to a hidden place, where he was kept blindfolded and tied up for hours, being subjected to interrogation under physical pressure that caused his death.” , so that it is clearly identifiable that the agents carried out two completely different clusters of illegal actions, the first carried out with the purpose of depriving Mr. Soria Espinoza, while the latter were perpetrated to cause his death.”

the convictions

In the sentence, issued by the Criminal Chamber, the heads of the DINA Pedro Espinoza Bravo and Raúl Iturriaga Neumann were sentenced to 15 years and one day in prison as perpetrators of the homicide, while Juan Morales Salgado was sentenced to 10 years and a day in prison as the author of the homicide.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Salinas Torres was sentenced to 15 years and one day in prison as the author of the homicide and to 541 days in prison as the author of illicit association. And René Quilhot Palma and Pablo Belmar Labbé to 10 years and one day in prison -as authors- and to 541 days in prison as authors of illicit association.

The diplomat Carmelo Soria in the company of his family. Chile Memory Museum

In addition, Eugenio Covarrubias Valenzuela was sentenced to four years in prison for violation of article 212 of the Penal Code -presentation of a false statement under promise or oath- and Sergio Cea Cienfuegos to 600 days in prison as the author of falsifying a public instrument.

Pedro Espinoza Bravo is serving a dozen sentences in the Punta Peuco prison, a special facility where military personnel are deprived of liberty for reasons of human rights violations during the dictatorship. His first sentence was in 1995, when he was accused along with Manuel Contreras of the assassination in Washington, in 1976, of the ex-chancellor of ousted President Salvador Allende (1970-1973), Orlando Letelier, after the DINA planted a bomb in his car.

Espinoza, together with Iturriaga Neuman, are also serving sentences for the crime of the former commander-in-chief of the Army, Carlos Prats and his wife Sofía Cuthbert, who were assassinated by DINA in 1974, when the car in which they were traveling exploded due to a bomb. in Palermo, in Buenos Aires.

The conviction for the murder of Carmelo Soria occurs on the eve of the commemoration in Chile, on September 11, of the 50th anniversary of the coup.

According to the Ministry of Justice, after the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile there are still 1,469 victims of forced disappearance. Of these, 1,092 are missing detainees, while another 377, who were executed, are in the same condition. Of the total number of people, only 307 have been identified.