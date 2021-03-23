Judge Sergio Moro was biased in trying and convicting former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of corruption in two cases of the Lava Jato mega-investigation. This has been decided by the Supreme Court on Tuesday after a hearing in which five of its judges have finished analyzing the matter and which has concluded with a 3-2 vote in favor of an appeal presented by the founder of the Workers’ Party (PT). The magistrates have agreed with Lula in an appeal he presented in 2018, when Moro agreed to enter the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro as Minister of Justice. The ruling could have consequences in other Lava Jato cases that landed politicians and businessmen in Brazil in jail

This is the second assault that Lula has beaten Moro in a few weeks after a high court magistrate unexpectedly overturned the two convictions against Lula, which totaled more than 20 years in prison, and allowed him to return to the political arena. The leftist spent more than a year in jail after being convicted of corruption and money laundering.

It is a ruling that rewrites the history of the Lava Jato operation and its political impact. Lula could not appear in the elections that Bolsonaro won in 2018 because he was disqualified by jail sentences.

The vote that tipped the balance in favor of Lula was that of Judge Carmen Lucia Antunes Rocha, the only woman among the 11 members of the high court. The Supreme Court has resumed hearing the case on Tuesday. Only one of the five magistrates was left to vote after the last session ended with a 2-2 tie. The fifth, Kassio Nunes, voted in favor of Moro this afternoon. In other words, the judge had acted impartially with respect to Lula. But the rules of the high court allow robes to change a vote they have already cast. And Judge Antunes Rocha has changed her first decision to tip the balance in favor of the man who ruled Brazil between 2003 and 2011.

The ruling is a devastating blow for Lava Jato, an investigation that was born in Brazil. His revelations led to the entry into jail of powerful politicians and businessmen, something unthinkable until then. And it had a powerful domino effect in countries in the region such as Peru or now Mexico, where the effects of revelations due to the systematic payment of bribes are still being felt.

But times have changed in Brazil. Bolsonaro, a president who ascended to the presidency on the back of a wave of indignation against corruption, has now managed to have the investigative team heir to Moro dismantled while he himself throws himself into the arms of caciques of the old politics who wanted to bury the investigation as it were to save yourself from impecahment requests.