The Supreme Court of Brazil ratified this Thursday the decision adopted by one of its judges, which annulled the convictions handed down in the first instance against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, thus recovering all his political rights.

The decision was taken by eight votes to three and supported the position of the magistrate Edson Fachin, who on March 8 had annulled through a precautionary measure the penalties against Lula, which added up to almost 25 years in prison, for a conflict of competencies.

Fachin considered that the two trials in which Lula was sentenced to prison, and two others in which there was still no sentence, were irregular, since they were held in the courts of the city of Curitiba, by former judge Sergio Moro, who did not they had jurisdiction over those matters.

The argument of Fachin, instructor in the Supreme Court of the processes related to the Lava Jato operation, was that the cases for which Lula was tried had no ties to corruption in the state-owned Petrobras and therefore were outside the jurisdiction of Curitiba. limited to causes related to the oil company.

This same Thursday, before the session, Lula told a local radio station that he was “very calm” and “confident” that the Supreme Court would support Fachin’s decision, which annulled the sentences handed down against him but remits the proceedings that they processed in Curitiba to the courts of Brasilia, where they will have to be tried again.

These cases refer to an apartment and a country house that Lula would have received as a bribe from companies that, according to the accusation, obtained fraudulent contracts with Petrobras, and alleged donations that those same firms made to an institute of the former president in a context Similary.

Lula, who spent 580 days in prison for these now annulled processes, has always proclaimed his innocence and has also appealed in other instances against the jurisdiction of Curitiba.

“For four years we have been arguing that the Curitiba courts could not judge me,” Lula declared on Thursday, who also reiterated that he is not concerned that the processes will be restarted in Brasilia.

«I already proved my innocence. I want to see now that someone appears to prove my guilt, ”challenged Lula, who once confirmed the ruling that annulled the Curitiba processes fully recovers all his political rights and will be able to aspire to the Presidency in 2022.