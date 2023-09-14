Police and Bolsonaro supporters clash outside the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, on January 8. TON MOLINA (AFP)

The computer scientist and civil servant Aécio Lucio Costa Pereira, 51, who forced his way into the Brazilian Senate with a Bolsonaro mob and dressed in a T-shirt that said “federal military intervention,” became the first convicted of the attempted coup d’état against the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The judges of the Supreme Court have imposed on him, with nine votes to two, a sentence of 17 years in prison for five crimes, including violent abolition of the rule of law and coup d’état, as well as damage to property. The two dissenting judges considered that the accused did not commit a crime of coup d’état, which is why they requested lighter sentences. Both were appointed by former president Jair Bolsonaro, investigated in the case.

The accused has followed the trial from jail where he has been imprisoned since January 8. He wanted to be present in the Supreme Court room, in Brasilia, two steps from the headquarters of Congress and the Presidency, but the investigator of the case, Judge Alexandre de Moraes, did not allow it. Moraes has become a hero for half of Brazil, which considers that his work has been crucial in the last year to save Brazilian democracy from Bolsonaro attacks.

Costa Pereira, the first of the four defendants that the Supreme Court intended to try this week, pleaded not guilty. He assures that he did not commit any damage and that he only participated in a demonstration that got out of hand.

Aécio Lucio Costa Pereira takes a selfie in the Brazilian Senate, during the assault on the three powers, on January 8.

In their arguments, several of the judges have argued that the accused incriminated himself by recording and broadcasting three videos in which he threatened to defecate on the Senate floor and take a bath in one of the ponds, bragging to his friends and telling them that Don’t be afraid, everything was going to be fine. The most serious attack against Brazilian democracy since the dictatorship failed. Lula continues to govern in his third term. And more than 200 of those accused of the coup remain in prison awaiting trial, in addition to the thousand who are on parole.

The Supreme Court judges wanted to send a strong message in this first sentence, to impose an exemplary punishment with a view to deterring possible imitators in the future. The dissenting judges argued for convicting him of four crimes, not five, and for imposing lighter sentences.

This first conviction begins a crucial phase for the more than 1,300 defendants who that Sunday invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers, convinced that by creating a situation of anarchy in the capital, they could get the military to assume power and remove the president democratically. elected, Lula. They failed.

The process is also key for polarized Brazil because the final result of the judicial process will determine, at an institutional level, whether the acts carried out by the Bolsonaro mob were an attempted coup d’état, as the majority of the court maintains in this first ruling (although there would be no heavy weapons or mobilization of troops) or mere vandalism against the main institutions of the State.

