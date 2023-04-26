Former President Jair Bolsonaro could testify this Wednesday in the framework of the investigation into the coup coup on January 8 against the government of Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, where the authorities are trying to determine if Bolsonaro instigated his fans to attack the institutions state.

An investigation with political nuances. The first 100, of a total of 1,390 Bolsonaristas arrested, were criminally charged by the Brazilian Supreme Court, after being accused of attacking the headquarters of the three powers on January 8 in Brasilia, to try to force a coup against the president. Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva.

After a week of analysis, the preliminary trial concluded at midnight on Monday, with eight of the magistrates voting in favor and two against, arguing the relationship in some charges or because according to their criteria the defendants should be tried in other instances.

At the same time, a new preliminary trial was opened against another 200 suspected of having participated in the coup acts and it will be determined on May 8.

All the defendants were arrested on January 8 after the incidents where Bolsonarists took over the Plaza de los Tres Poderes in Brasilia and destroyed everything in their path, barely a week after Lula da Silva assumed power.

They were charged with charges such as “violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law”, “qualified damages”, “criminal association” and “incitement to crime”, all typified in the Penal Code.

That day, 2,151 people were arrested and some 300 remain in prison. The rest have been released under strict precautionary measures. The number of detainees is so large that it overwhelms the justice system and for this reason, the analysis of the cases and trials have taken months.

Among those investigated are 81 soldiers, one of the most prominent is Bolsonaro’s former Justice Minister, Anderson Torres, who on the day of the coup attempt was politically responsible for public security in Brasilia and is under fire for the probable inaction against attack.

Torres was appointed secretary of Public Security of Brasilia on January 2 and before the attack on the Three Powers he went on vacation to the United States. According to him, there was a contingency plan against possible violent attacks.

Upon learning of his accusation, he returned to Brazil, where he was arrested. “I believe in Brazilian justice and in the strength of the institutions. I am sure that the truth will prevail, ”he commented before his return.

1,390 people were accused of anti-democratic acts, 239 are designated as executors, 1,150 as instigators, and one person is being investigated for the alleged omission of public agents. The Federal Police continue to carry out operations throughout the country around the case.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro destroy a window of the plenary session of the Supreme Court in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. © TON MOLINA / AFP

Bolsonaro, summoned to testify for the January coup riot this Wednesday

Former President Jair Bolsonaro will testify before the Federal Police for the coup coup on January 8 against the Government of Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva. Bolsonaro is being investigated by the courts and his case is processed by the Supreme Court, seeking to identify the promoters of the attempted coup.

Despite the fact that the ex-president was in the United States on the day of the events, justice wants to find his link with the group of attackers in Brasilia and if, in any way, he incited the acts.

His followers, hundreds of them who attacked the three powers of the Nation, had spent months in improvised camps on the outskirts of the Army headquarters demanding a coup, something that Bolsonaro never condemned and even endorsed.

That same Wednesday, the National Congress will analyze the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate the events of January 8.

But it is not the first time that Bolsonaro declares as a former president. He is currently being investigated in a dozen cases that are being processed in the ordinary Justice and another four that are in the Supreme Court and others in the Electoral Justice.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks that he be disqualified for eight years for a case of disinformation and before that he was interrogated for the case of Saudi jewels.

with EFE