Lula da Silva, during a press appearance on March 10. Andre Penner / AP

The Supreme Court of Brazil confirmed this Thursday afternoon by 8 votes to 3 to confirm the ruling decided alone by one of them that annulled last month the convictions against former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for corruption. The three remaining magistrates have voted against. The judges have confirmed that these cases should not have been tried in Curitiba, in the court that then was occupied by Judge Sergio Moro, so the sentences imposed there are annulled and the files will be tried in Brasilia.

Lula da Silva, 75, has just been immunized against covid. He served 580 days in jail after being convicted of corruption by Moro. The two sentences, which amounted to more than 20 years, prevented him from standing in the 2018 presidential elections, which the current president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, won. Lula’s defense appealed the sentences when Moro accepted Bolsonaro’s invitation to be Minister of Justice, a position he left.

The Supreme Court’s ruling clears Lula’s path towards the elections in which Bolsonaro intends to seek reelection, called for October 2022. Some recent polls give Lula the easy winner in a second round against Bolsonaro. The pollsters themselves warn that these data should be taken with caution because there are still 18 months left. Although the pandemic worsens (Brazil continues to lead in daily deaths), polls indicate that a third of the electorate maintains its support for the current president.

The former president was released from jail at the end of 2019 due to another decision of the Supreme Court. Regained his freedom, but still unable to attend the elections, he intended to undertake a tour of Brazil, a plan that the pandemic ruined. During these months he has been dedicated to meeting with allies and giving interviews.

