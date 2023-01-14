The authorization empowers the Attorney General’s Office to initiate the investigations. The former president will be investigated as the alleged mastermind of the assault by thousands of ultra-rightists on the headquarters of the three State powers. The order was endorsed by one of the 11 Supreme Court judges the same day it was presented.

The tailspins of the political hurricane that led to the assault on State organs by thousands of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who is in the United States, continue. And it is that this Friday the news was released that the Supreme Court of Brazil authorized the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the alleged role that the former president would have had in the attack.

Alexadre de Moraes, one of the members of the high court, was the one who endorsed the proposal. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Bolsonaro, who has shared several materials on his social networks that question the electoral result that gave Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva the winner, incited the public to the “practice of crime.” Some of the posts have been removed from the platforms.

The last message that was heard was posted on January 10. In this, a video, the former president questioned the result of the elections, despite eliminating it hours later.

For Judge De Moraes, the publication is evidence that the former Army captain “positioned himself criminally against the institutions, especially against the Federal Supreme Court, accusing its judges of fraud in the elections” to favor ‘Lula da Silva and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

There are also other judicial processes in the Supreme Court against Jair Bolsonaro. All are in an initial phase, so no charges have been brought against the former head of state.

Bolsonaro intends to return to the country at the end of January, according to CNN Brazil, quoted by the EFE news agency.

The news of the authorization of the investigations comes after the Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant against the former Secretary of Security of Brasilia and former Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro Administration, Anderson Torres, who is also in the United States and the temporary suspension of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, for 90 days, among other measures.

with EFE