The president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Lavandeira jr / EFE

The Supreme Court has obliged the State to pay Galicia a part of the pending collection of VAT for 2017 whose amount, estimated at 204 million euros, will be set in the execution of the sentence advanced this Monday by the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

“It was expected news,” Feijóo proclaimed, “but it is still excellent news,” he referred to the precedent established by the high court by endorsing the same administrative dispute raised by the community of Castilla y León .

The head of the Galician executive has stressed that the Xunta “was right” and that “it does not make sense that the VAT collected in the community does not affect the autonomous public finances.” “I am very grateful to return to a path of fiscal and tributary justice; and I hope that the Government learns that you cannot do what you want, nor can you use community money to finance your decisions, ”the president declared.

Resources

Several communities, Galicia among them, have gone to court to claim a 2017 VAT monthly payment – a tax shared between the State and the communities. Then, the Government of Mariano Rajoy launched a new management system for this tax, called Immediate Supply of Information or SII, which caused a lag in collections. The Ministry of Finance tried to solve the problem in the 2019 Budgets, which were not finally approved; In 2020, just before the pandemic, it communicated to the autonomies that it would alleviate its deficit targets in exchange for not returning the claimed monthly payment.

Núñez Feijóo recalled that the group of autonomies have promoted this claim and pointed out that negotiation proposals were made to the Executive led by Pedro Sánchez, but, he stressed, “all were rejected”, which led to judicialization of the process by different Regional governments for the central Executive to deal with its debt.

The president has celebrated that “finally” the Supreme Court restores “the balance and statutory and constitutional order”, stressing that “of what is collected in Galicia, 50% of VAT and personal income tax corresponds to Galicians. Recovering now the 204 million that the Xunta demanded is, in the words of the president, “very good news in the current economic context of the pandemic.”

Chamber III of the Supreme Court has partially upheld the contentious-administrative appeal presented by the Xunta against the refusal of the Council of Ministers to compensate it for the financial gap produced in the payment of VAT corresponding to the year of 2017, and has condemned the State to therefore compensate Galicia in the amount that will be set in execution of the judgment.

The amount that the court will estimate will be given by the difference between the result of the liquidation practiced in its day by the State Administration and the one that would have resulted from computing in said liquidation the VAT collection of 12 monthly payments, also including the one corresponding to the month November 2017, to which must be added the corresponding legal interests computed from the filing of the request until the effective moment in which the compensation occurs.

The high court ruled in this second ruling that the imbalance derived from the application of the SII determined the violation of the right to financial autonomy of the autonomous community, “since the dysfunction that derives from the fact that payments on account are paid in 12 monthly payments and, on the other hand, in the final settlement only the VAT collection corresponding to 11 monthly payments was attended, resulting in an anomalous result ”.

It adds that the application of a regulatory norm – Royal Decree 596/2016, of December 2 – “brought with it an alteration in the rules of the legally established regional financing system, producing an imbalance that needs to be corrected, as a bankruptcy has occurred. financial for the applicant Autonomous Community and, correlatively, an undue enrichment for the State Administration ”.

For its part, the Department of Facenda de la Xunta has valued this sentence “with satisfaction”, which “once again recognizes that Galicia was right, that Galicians and Galicians win because they recover money paid by all citizens, and that, therefore, it is yours ”, reports Europa Press.

It advances that it will exercise the necessary actions so that the compensation recognized by the sentence becomes effective in the shortest possible time. “Now the Supreme Court ruling confirms that the central government violated the right to financial autonomy of our community, that this action caused an economic loss to the regional treasury, and that in this way there was an undue enrichment for the State Administration ”, He emphasizes.